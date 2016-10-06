UJ's theater department schedules exciting season

The University of Jamestown's theater department has announced its season schedule for 2016-17. The musicals and plays are about as diverse as a university could envision. Season tickets are available for only $25 for four shows, and what a different and dynamic set of performances these will be.

Starting next month, Dolly Parton's "9 to 5, the Musical" will bring her contemporary songs to the stage as the story of three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss, and force him to authorize office improvements. Franklin Hart Jr., Roz Keith, Violet Newstead, Judy Bernly and Doralee Rhodes are the main characters made famous back in the 1980s by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dabney Coleman, Sterling Hayden and Parton. The musical runs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-5.

Feb. 16-18 are the dates for "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940."

Considered an "intelligent person's kind of nonsense by New York Magazine, the plot focuses on a group of Broadway backers who gathered at the library of wealthy New York Elsa Von Grossenknueten. She is unaware her maid Helga Wenzel had just been murdered by a masked figure in her Chappaqua mansion. Written by John Bishop, this is a show meant to entertain, not give way to deep thought. The large cast will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m.

April 6-8 will see another totally different play, "The Elephant Man," written by Bernard Pomerance. This play, set in London during the Victorian era, is about John Merrick's physical appearance and how Dr. Frederick Treves, an up-and-coming surgeon, looks past the façade and turns Merrick from a societal outcast to the socially sought-after talk of London. This play has its humor, but also has lessons on historical attitudes and the ways humans place value on what is "acceptable" in social circles. It makes you think about our attitudes toward people who look different than ourselves. The Broadway drama had several leading actors play the role of Merrick: Bradley Cooper, Bruce Davison, Mark Hamill and David Bowie. As all the actors have been who played the Elephant Man, they are very "normal-looking" and handsome men. Such is the case with subsequent stage actors in that role. They are normal-looking men without prosthetics or makeup that gives any indication of deformities. The drama opens at 7:30 p.m., and the last stage presentation is April 27: "An Evening of One-Acts." This is the time when the university students who are theater majors take a play, cast and direct it. Usually there are three or four short plays that range from drama to comedy. Those choices are made in the spring. It's always exciting and rewarding to attend. Again, it starts at 7:30 p.m.

Between UJ's theater presentations will be the Performing Arts Series musical programs. The first was Trillium last Saturday. The next presentation will be the Bultema/Skyles Duo at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, and the Bismarck Wind Ensemble will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. April 29.

All programs have a ticket fee. Performing Arts Series information is available by contacting Richard Walentine at 252-3467 ext. 5026 or rwalenti@uj.edu. For more information contact the UJ ticket office at tickets@uj.edu or 252-3467 ext. 5435.

If anyone has an item for this column, please send to Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559, Jamestown, ND, 58402-1559.