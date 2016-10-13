Bob Dylan; singer, songwriter, Nobel laureate

Bob Dylan, singer-songwriter...musical pioneer... and now Nobel Prize winner.

Sara Danius of the Swedish Academy announced his win...

"For having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," said Danius, Nobel Academy permanent secretaruy

For more than 50 years, Dylan has been churning out hits.

From the 1962 folk song, "Blowin' in the Wind", to the Vietnam War protest era anthem of "The Times They Are A-Changin'", his songs has struck a chord across several generations.

The 75-year-old is the only singer-songwriter to win the award.

He's in rarefied company, joining John Steinbeck, Thomas Mann and Rudyard Kipling among other luminaries as Nobel literature laureates.