Phil Colilns returns to the stage

After nearly 10 years, Collins is returning to the stage starting at London's Royal Albert Hall in June of 2017 for his 'Not Dead Yet: Live' tour.

The 65 year old, who came to fame as the drummer and later lead vocalist for Genesis and is known for solo hit singles such as "Another Day in Paradise" and "In the Air Tonight," said his children encouraged him to step out of retirement.

"They all kind of (said) 'You should get out there Dad, you should get out there and keep doing it,'" Collins said. "They thought my retirement was a little premature but I also really did want to stop to be with the kids and be a dad. Now I am a dad, I can leave."

Collins said the shows will be fun and have some unexpected elements.

"I've been away long enough for a greatest hits tour not to bore people," he said "I think, fans...(will) be happy listening to the stuff they're familiar with and obviously there'll be some things in there that will be surprises."

During a London news conference Collins, who is also releasing a memoir, "Not Dead Yet: The Autobiography" touched upon injuries sustained during years of drumming, and spoke about his battle against alcoholism.

"I just felt I should write about this because this is the Phil Collins that people think is kind of invincible and squeaky clean," he said. "I just felt better for writing about it and also it may help someone..., may give people courage to talk about it."

After London Collins will head to Cologne and Paris where he'll play two concerts in each city.