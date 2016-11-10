Exhibits open UJ’s International Education Week

Tonight is “World War I @ UJ” starting at 8 p.m. until midnight in the Students Activity Center in the Lyngstad Center on the UJ campus. The public is invited to attend the first event of UJ’s yearlong remembrance of World War I.

Phyllis Bratton, head librarian and director of the university’s yearlong study, said the evening is about warfare.

“The public is invited to come and refight some of the battles that shaped modern warfare and changed our world …” she said, “(but) through classic board games.” Refreshments will be served, and a variety of o b j e c t s from the Great War will be on display.

On Friday, UJ celebrates i n t e r - n a t i o n a l c u l t u r a l / educational week with an art show and cultural language demonstration/participation in the lobby of the Reiland Fine Arts Center.

The foreign language department, International Students Organization, UJ’s Beyond Committee and the music department will have events in the Reiland Fine Arts Center and the Student Engagement Center in the Lyngstad Center next week. It’s the university’s way of including newcomers and community residents in events featuring cultural diversity and awareness.

The art program starts at 5 p.m. in the Reiland Fine Arts Center with its annual exhibit on display in the lobby, done by fall semester students in drawing, painting, pottery and summer students’ work in printmaking, sculpture, painting, drawing and ceramics. Students will be on hand to discuss their work. Much of it will be for sale.

At 6 p.m. a number of faculty will be on hand to help visitors write their names in a variety of scripts. The writing will be done on heavyweight paper suitable for framing.

A calligrapher will write visitors’ names in English and have them dip ink pens (using India ink) for each person to trace over his or her name. From there, several other languages, different scripts actually, will be available to add on. Fatholah Kassemi, a math professor at UJ, will write names in Farsi (Persian), and Zhang Xuangshiang (Arthur), who is at UJ from Huizhou University in Huizhou, China, and is UJ’s visiting Chinese scholar, will do Chinese characters. Stephen Reed will have an exhibit focusing on the Dead Sea Scrolls and language charts (also from Dead Sea Scrolls) showing Aramaic, Hebrew and Latin. Other languages will be available to copy (such as Ogham, Runes, Hieroglyphs and Cuneiform).

During the reception and following, there will be tea services performed to show the diversity and culture of tea culture. Professor Kate Stevenson, chair of the foreign language department, will conduct Chinese tea service, and I will do a Japanese tea ceremony. A variety of teas will be available to sample along with cookies.

The week ahead will see a number of campus activities that feature educational as well as entertaining programs for the public.

Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the Student Engagement Center (on the main floor of the Lyngstad Center) there will be a study abroad forum. Students from UJ’s International Students Organization will be giving examples of their experiences, and faculty and staff will explain how students get college credit while traveling and attending classes abroad. This is open to the public.

Laura Zamzow Lynch will present UJ’s Jazz Ensemble that will perform a jazz band concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in DeNault Auditorium in the Reiland Fine Arts Center.

These are the university’s International Education Week’s public events beginning tonight. All are free to attend, and the objective is to enlighten visitors and students alike to the value of travel, languages, arts, music, cultural diversity and cultural pride. By learning more about history, warfare, travel, foreign languages and traditions, we gain a greater understanding and appreciation for the differences and lifestyles of all people.

