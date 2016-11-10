Lucero, STRFKR plan concerts at Fargo

Two groups will perform in separate events at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo in 2017.

Lucero with Esme Patterson will hold a concert on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

STRFKR will perform on Thursday, March 16.

It’s been two years since Lucero sold out Fargo Brewing Company and they are back by popular demand. Memphis music ambassadors, Lucero have a unique blend of country-rock-punk. They started the band in April of 1998. They were getting tired of the steady punk rock and metal diet and said they wanted to try their hand at country songs, or do their best Tom Waits/Pogues impersonation. They realized adding some horns to their lyrics took it to the next step, to soul and R&B.

Esme Patterson hails from Denver and is a former member of the popfolk trio act, Paper Bird. Her debut solo album, We Were Wild, was released in June 2016.

Tickets for Lucero, for those 21 and older, are $23.50 general admission, $134 for a balcony seat for four. Additional fees may apply. Tickets are on sale now.

Being No One, Going Nowhere, the title of STRFKR’s fourth album, may seem bleak at first. But people may recognize the phrase for what it is: a goal. In the era of the personal brand, consider this an invitation to be blissfully insignificant. That’s what STRFKER founder Joshua Hodges aimed to do when he exiled himself to the desert to create this record, but he returned with his most significant work yet.

Tickets are for 21 and older. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the show for the general admission floor. They are $20 in advance and $23 on the day of the show for the balcony. Tickets are available now.

For tickets to either show, go to JadePresents.com, the Tickets300 box office at 300 Broadway, Fargo, or call (866) 300-8300.