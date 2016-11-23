‘Off the Shuelph’ set at Guelph

Many Christmas items, refurbished furniture, antiques and retro items will be for sale. In addition, those attending may make their own “Meals in a Jar” from Thrive Life flash-frozen, non GMO foods. Bring your own quart jar and receive a discounted price on the meals.

Off the Shuelph at Guelph is run by volunteers, and all proceeds from events go toward the Nov. 12, 2016, maintenance of the former school building and gymnasium.

For more information, contact Jeanne Thorpe at (701) 710-0888.