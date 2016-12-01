UJ Band winter concert set for Sunday

Laura Lynch, UJ director of instrumental music, will be directing the band. Lynch said along with traditional band standards, the concert will include a program piece about Krampus, Santa’s elf who comes for naughty kids, narrated by Paul Olson, UJ vice president of academic affairs, and a selection from the movie “The Polar Express.”

The concert will also include the program piece “The Witch and the Saint” that tells the story of twin girls born in Germany in the 1500s. Lynch said the piece was one the band learned to love over time.

“It’s important that students play music they should all learn,” Lynch said. “It’s a mix of music that will be fun for students to learn and fun for our audience.”

Lynch said there are 45 students in the Wind Ensemble, and about two-thirds aren’t music majors. There are also six community members in the band, including three professors, she said.

“They’ve been working hard and digging into the music and what we want to communicate,” Lynch said.

The dramatic and challenging piece “Journey Through Orion” has required focus and endurance to get through, Lynch said. She said it is a piece she has wanted to conduct for 10 years and is excited to get the chance.

A video of highlights from the band’s trip to Scotland and Ireland in May will be shown during the concert. Lynch said the band received a lot of support from the community and wanted to say thanks.

The concert will be a little over an hour long and followed by a reception with cookies and hot chocolate, Lynch said. She said the concert usually sees an audience of 200 to 300 people.

kfairbanks@jamestownsun.com

(701) 952-8453