The art of Christmas cards began with the Penny Post

Sir Henry Cole had the idea of Christmas cards, who along with his artist friend John Horsley, designed the first holiday greeting card and sold each for a shilling. The card had three panels; the outer two showed people caring for the poor and in the center panel was a family having a large Christmas dinner.

The first public postal service in England began in 1840 when Penny Post public postal deliveries began. Before that, only very rich people could afford to send anything by what we now call “mail.” The new post office was able to offer a penny stamp because new railways were being built. Trains could carry more mail than the horse and carriage. Also, trains could go a lot faster. Cards became even more popular in the United Kingdom when they could be posted in an unsealed envelope for a half a penny * half the price of an ordinary letter.

As printing methods improved, Christmas cards became much more popular and were produced in large numbers from about 1860. A decade later the cost of sending a postcard and Christmas cards dropped to half a penny. This meant even more people were able to send cards. By the early 1900s, the custom had spread over Europe and had become especially popular in Germany.

The first cards usually had pictures of the nativity scene on them. By the late Victorian period, birds and scenery became popular. In those times the postmen were nicknamed “Robin Postmen” because the red uniforms they wore reminded people of Robin red-breast. Snow scenes were popular because they reminded people of the very bad winter that happened in Britain in 1836. Sounds a lot like North Dakota over the past several decades.

Christmas cards appeared in the U.S. in the late 1840s, but were very expensive and most people couldn’t afford them. By 1875, Louis Prang, a printer from Germany, who had worked on early cards in England, started mass producing cards at prices low enough that average people could afford to buy them. Prang’s first cards featured flowers, plants and children. In 1915, John C. Hall and two of his brothers created Hallmark cards, which led sales in the greeting card industry today.

In the 1910s and 1920s, homemade cards became popular in the U.S. They were often unusual shapes and had decorations such as foil and ribbon on them. These were usually too delicate to send through the mail and were given by hand.

Nowadays, cards have all sorts of pictures on them, including jokes, winter pictures, Santa Claus or romantic scenes of life in past times. Charities often sell their own Christmas cards as a fundraising effort during Christmas.

Most of us have received or made a card for someone special. Cardstock and either card-sized or legal-sized envelopes are available for a modest cost. Photocopies of original designs and greetings help to make handmade cards an inexpensive venture. But more important than cost is the personal connection a handmade card sends.

If you feel uncomfortable writing or drawing a greeting, try taking a class. The Arts Center in Jamestown at 115 2nd St. SWcan help with ideas and calligraphy. Artist Anne Kaese is doing a calligraphy workshop that starts this Saturday.

According to the Arts Center’s press release, this basic class will focus on the comprehensive study of the lettering style we most closely associate with the 1920s, Frank Lloyd Wright, and soft, elegant curves and lines. Art Nouveau lettering is structured, easy to learn and elegant. It can be decorated and modernized very nicely too. Lessons will cover a theory section, forms, practice, review and a project. Bring a sack lunch. To register, email the Arts Center at jamestownarts.com/classes or call 251-2496.

There’s still time to make a beautiful Christmas card and do the pretty writing in it yourself. What a wonderful and personal gift that would be for that special someone.

