“Views from the High Plains,” an exhibit of watercolor paintings by Leith DeWeese, opens Thursday, Dec 1, at the Arts Center in Jamestown.

The exhibit has a blend of subjects, including landscape, vegetation, old buildings and relics, said Sally Jeppson, Arts Center gallery manager.

DeWeese lives in a stark area in northeastern Montana, and she is drawn to the old houses there, she said. She wonders what happened to the people who lived in them, and found there is usually a chair left behind, the artist said.

“If you stop, you’ll always find something that talks to you,” DeWeese said. “But you have to stop.”

DeWeese retired five years ago after working as an art and math teacher for 30 years and as a graphic designer before that. DeWeese said she decided she was going to paint and enjoy life.

Working as a graphic designer gave DeWeese the ability to look at a project and see what needs to be done to get it finished. She said it also taught her how to produce art quickly.

“I think that’s why I like watercolor, because it’s fast,” DeWeese said.

The most important thing DeWeese learned from graphic design is to not give up.

“An idea will always come,” DeWeese said. “I don’t think a lot of artists have that confidence.”

Jeppson said Jamestown is the first site of the exhibit’s tour in the state. The work is a contrast to the last exhibit, which was more contemporary and featured social issues, she said. But DeWeese’s work has its own personality, she said.

“They’re different than other watercolors I’ve seen,” Jeppson said. “I like how she focuses on patterns and not necessarily the pretty things.”

The tour is supported in part by a grant to the North Dakota Art Gallery Association.

