Seibold was born in Gackle, N.D., and went to elementary school there. When he was in the eighth grade his family moved to Jamestown. He attended high school at Dakota Adventist Academy near Bismarck.

Seibold wrote the book and his wife, Sheri McCulley, is an artist who drew all the illustrations for the book.

Seibold said the idea for the book came from his wife’s work in fabric design about six or seven years ago. A company she worked with wanted her to do a holiday-themed collection of fabrics.

“I was helping her come up with a theme or brand,” Seibold said. “I said, ‘They’ve done the ‘12 Days of Christmas,’ why not have the ‘12 Joys of Christmas.’”

Seibold said the idea of the “12 Joys of Christmas” is based on moments and memories of Christmas, rather than the “lavish gifts” that make up the Christmas carol “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Since creating the fabric, Seibold said he and McCulley talked about putting together a book based on the “12 Joys” idea.

“It kind of popped into our heads we should do a book,” he said. “This summer we did it, we made the book.”

Seibold and his wife live in Kansas City where he works in technology marketing

The heart of the book is a list similar to the Christmas carol

— “Twelve Christmas cookies, eleven season’s greetings, ten Christmas candies, nine treasured ornaments, eight happy skaters, seven Christmas stories, six paper snowflakes, five cute snow angels, four cups of cocoa, three Christmas carols, two fuzzy mittens and one freshly cut tree.” Each item has its own illustration done by McCulley.

Seibold said each memory or moment means something to him, but one of his favorites is three Christmas carols.

“I’m a music lover,” he said. “It (music) was always an important part of Christmas for me growing up.”

Seibold sings with his church’s choir, and he said he believes nothing gets people in the spirit of the season like listening to Christmas music.

He said while he enjoys most live Christmas music, he has some favorite Christmas recordings, LPs from when he was a kid back on the farm.

“Those records still get me in the mood (for Christmas) like nothing else,” he said.

Another favorite image of his from the book is the eight happy skaters. The image is something he associates with the “idealized” type of winter, like people skating at a rink like Rockefeller Center in New York City. Seibold said he remembers skating on sloughs near the family farm and while he had fun, the experience was nothing like the images one would see on a Christmas card from when he was a child.

“A very beautiful image to me is skating with Christmas music,” he said.

Seibold said the book “The 12 Joys of Christmas” is meant to be enjoyed by all ages.

