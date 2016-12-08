UJ’s annual Christmas concert starts

Over the years, the concert has been in a number of venues, with the latest being at St. James Basilica. For many years, Voorhees Chapel and the Hanson Memorial Auditorium were used to accommodate the numbers attending. Dr. Aaron McDermid, UJ’s choir director, has chosen the basilica as his referred site. The acoustics, the religious and family closeness, and the sheer beauty of the setting all lend intimacy in achieving the familiarity and tenderness of the performances. The young director arranges many selections, with the acoustics of the sanctuary becoming a component of the full sound.

Two of this year’s selections are pieces McDermid arranged specifically for this performance. The following are pieces he has planned, with each arranger noted.

“Come Thou Long-expected Jesus,” arrangement by J.A. McDermid; “Long Ago in Bethlehem,” arrangement by Phyllis Tate; “This Little Babe” from “A Ceremony of Carols” by Benjamin Britten; and “Away in a Manger,” arrangement by Gravy Wilford.

Also, “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing DaY,” by John Rutter; “Angels We Have Heard on High,” arrangement by Daniel Stenin; “O Verbum Patri,” by Frank Ferko; “Estampie Natalis,” by Vaclav Nelhybel; and “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” an arrangement by J.A. McDermid.

Also, “Behold, Thy Salvation Cometh,” by Ronald A. Nelson; “His Voice,” arrangement by Larry Fleming; “Wake, Awake,” by F. Melius Christiansen, “Salvation is Created,” by Pavel Chesnokov; “The Eyes of All Wait Upon Thee,” by Robert Edward Smith; and “Climb to the Top of the Highest Mountain,” by Carolyn Jennings.

Students whose voices you’ll hear this weekend have been practicing at noon daily since school began in August. The 2016- 2017 chorus is made up of the following students:

Katianne Brockpahler, Jacob Brownwell, Hunter Carpenter, Beth Champa, Shane Chandler, Meaghan Cronin, Alex Delzer, Elizabeth Entzel, Tori Goodale and Reid Halvorson.

Also: Hannah Heilman, Nick Helfrich, Tayor Helgeson, Matthew Heupel, Teresa Horton, Lauren Jankoviak, R.J. Johnson, Mary Joy, Valerie Kerner and Adrianna Klocke.

Also: Nate Kopperud, Paul Kurtti, McKaela Larson, Allison Leer, Grant Linde, Jana Lynch, Courtney Mahlum, Alexis Martinson, Ryan Mastin and Jayci McCrory.

Also: Lissy McCulloch, Brittany McIntyre, Jocelyn Meidinger, Zach Mikula, Benji Miller, Addison Olson, Elise Opp, Emily Ost and Liza Ostmo.

Also: Aaron Paulson, Holden Pieh, David Satrom, Savannah Schafer, Ellen Schnabel, Alphonse Schoeneberger, Sterling Severson and Lucas Shirley.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at the door are $12.

If anyone has an item for this column, please send to Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559, Jamestown, ND 58402-1559.