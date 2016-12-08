HAPPENING for Dec. 8, 2016

“Happening” features information on benefits, fundraisers and cultural events in the area. To list an event, email Kathy Steiner at ksteiner@jamestownsun.com. Any admission charge or fee for events must be included. Provide a contact name and telephone number for Sun questions about the listing. Rummage sales are not published in Happening.

Music/Comedy/ Drama

Jam session: Bluegrass Jam is at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1009 12th Ave. NE. The jam sessions are free.

UJ concert: The University of Jamestown Christmas Choir Concert is Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11, at St. James Basilica, 622 1st Ave. S. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 and are available at the door.

Christmas performance: “The Magical Medora Christmas” is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Reiland Fine Arts Center on the University of Jamestown campus. Admission: $25 per person, and children 6 and younger get in for free.

Holiday musical: The Dakota Prairie Regional Center for the Arts will present “Junior Claus,” a holiday comedy musical, at the Old Church Theatre in New Rockford. Performances run weekends through Sunday, Dec. 18. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. At 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, children may come early to decorate Christmas cookies before the performance. Tickets are $10 for children ages 10 and younger, $15 for students ages 11 and older and $25 for adults. Purchase tickets at www.dprca.com or at the box office at (701) 947-2174.

JMS concert: Jamestown Middle School will present a Christmas concert featuring the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade bands at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Jamestown Middle School gymnasium. The concert is free.

Special Events/ Around Town and Area

Holiday bazaar: A holiday bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Ave Maria Village, 501 19th St. NE. Baked goods and home and Christmas decor will be available to purchase, and raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each for a wreath donated by Country Gardens Floral. There will also be a silent auction for a quilt made by Trish Greenwood. Proceeds from the event benefit phase one of Ave Maria’s Private Room Campaign. Admission: free.

Managing stress: The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation, “Caring through the Holidays: Caregiver Survival Tips,” from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NE. The class focuses on holiday stress, challenges for families dealing with dementia, and will provide tips for stress management, hosting and attending family gatherings, gift giving and helping a person with dementia participate. Registration is not required.

Message blocks: The Freedom Resource Center will hold “Create Message Blocks” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NE. Attendees will work with wood blocks and will have an opportunity to put different motivational words or information on them. The event is free. Preregistration is encouraged. To register, contact Beth Dewald at 252-4693 or bethd@freedomrc.org.

Skating: Ice skating is from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays at Wilson Arena. The cost is $2 for children/college students, $3 for adults and $5 for a family. A limited number of skates are available for rental. For more information, call Wilson Arena at 252-3939.

Swimming: Supervised swimming is offered by Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department at the Jamestown High School pool from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through March. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. There is no charge.

Museums/Libraries/ Etc.

Bison: The National Buffalo Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission: $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, active military and children ages 5-14. Children under 5 are admitted free.

Museum: The Stutsman County Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE, is closed for the season.

Books and more: Hours for Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers is from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; no large groups due to limited space. No registration for storytime is required. To access the Story Line, call 252-7464.

County library: Stutsman County Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library is located at 910 5th St. SE.

Art

Art: The Arts Center, 115 2nd St. SW, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. There is no admission charge.

Historical homesteads: “Views from the High Plains” is on display at the Arts Center through Dec.

31. Leith DeWeese’s exhibit features a blend of subjects, landscape, vegetation and relics of the past. The Arts Center is located at 115 2nd St. SW. Admission is free.

Classes/Groups/Etc.

Wood carving: A local wood carving group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays (except for holiday weeks) in the Arts Center’s Hansen Arts Studio. There is no charge. Any skill and interest level are welcome. Call Andy Kudrna at 320-5075 with questions.

Arts After School: Registration is open for the winter session of Arts After School for grades 3-6. Afterschool snack and busing are included. For more information or to register, go to www.jamestownarts.com.

Kids art experience: “From Under the Sea to Out of This World” with Jennifer Wentz is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Arts Center. This class is designed for children in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. Attendees will explore visual arts fundamentals and experiment with real techniques in multiple art forms including chalk pastels, acrylic, watercolor and more. A snack will be provided. Cost: $10 for Arts Center members, $15 for nonmembers.

Photo club: The Photography Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Arts Center. Topics are focused primarily for DSLR camera users. The topic will be “camera equipment.” The event is free to attend.

Nearby attractions

Carrington: The Putnam House in Carrington is open for special events and by appointment by calling

(701) 652-2090. There is no admission charge.

Valley City: The Barnes County Historical Museum, 315 Central Ave. N, Valley City, is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is a freewill donation.

Cooperstown: The Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile Historic Site near Cooperstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children, $1 for a student in a supervised group, $30 for a family season pass and $15 for an individual season pass. For more information, call (701) 797-3691.

Wimbledon: The Midland Continental Railroad Depot featuring Peggy Lee in Wimbledon is open by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact Mary Orn at (701) 435-2875. Admission is a freewill donation.

Wildlife refuge: The Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is open year-round from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding federal holidays. The refuge trail system is open daily from sunrise to sunset.