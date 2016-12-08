‘A Magical Medora Christmas’

The show features three former Medora Musical hosts — Job Christenson, a former Broadway soloist and director of Sleepy Hollow; Jared Mason, who starred in “Million Dollar Quartet,” a Tonyaward winning show, and “Stomp;” and Emily Welter, a performer who hosts the Medora Gospel Brunch.

The show also features Roger Rettig, a professional British pedal steel guitar player. Sorensen is a magician and comedian and former host of the Medora Musical, and he does a bit of banter with Rettig in between sets by Welter, Mason and Christenson.

Sorensen said last year he, Welter and Mason created a smaller Christmas show to cap off the Medora Musical’s 50th anniversary.

“This year, we pulled out all the stops,” he said, referring to the show’s performers and production.

The show, opened in Fargo on Nov. 26 and will conclude with a stop in Alexandria, Minn., on Dec.

19.

Sorensen said Monday other than the latter part of last week, so far the traveling show hadn’t run into a lot of problems with weather. The show was scheduled to have two appearances in Grand Forks Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, but a blizzard that swept across North Dakota may have impacted the show’s schedule.

He said so far the shows have been well attended.

“Last night (Sunday, Dec. 4) we were in Henning, Minn., a town with a population of 840 people,” he said. “We had 700 people at the show, that is a good part of the town’s population.”

Sorensen said the show is designed to put people in the Christmas spirit.

“We have some really talented people,” he said about the show, “It’s fun, a lot of fun with some great Christmas music.”

colson@jamestownsun.com

(701) 952-8454