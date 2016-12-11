Dwayne Johnson and Jimmy Fallon surprise military family

"I would love to give back to a military family that's actually here in the audience," Johnson told Fallon.

The two walked through the audience and to the studio's control room where Kabalan was caught off guard. Johnson proceeded to list off facts about her life: "I heard that you met your husband when you were both deployed in Iraq. Your husband's name is Todd. And he's a master sergeant in the U.S. air force."

Kabalan nodded and starting tearing up as she anticipated where the segment was going, until Johnson finally commanded, "Turn around and hug your husband."

"Feeling overwhelming loved and appreciated by the Fallon Family! I don't know if I'll ever get over the shock!" the producer wrote on social media.

"You're so loved by all your co-workers Karina. Grateful to have been a part of this," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Fallon, who broke down in tears during the segment, wrote, "I can't believe we pulled that off. I lost it."