    Holiday Music

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:12 a.m.
    Jamestown High School Choir1 / 2
    Jamestown High School Jazz Band2 / 2

    The Jamestown High School Jazz Band performed recently at Buffalo Mall to entertain holiday shoppers. The JHS Music Department has been providing music recently for several local groups. JHS Choir members provided music for the lighting of the Christmas tree at Eventide Jamestown, Hugo's open house, the Stutsman County Retired Teachers Association dinner and other nursing homes. Jamestown Middle School orchestra provided several hours of music at Hugo's open house. Submitted photos

