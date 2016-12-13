Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Atlanta zoo names giant panda twins

    By Reuters Media Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Giant panda fans worldwide have chosen the names Ya Lun and Xi Lun, which mean 'elegant' and 'happy', for Atlanta zoo's new female twins.
    Explore related topics:LifeentertainmentAtlanta zooAnimalsgiant panda twins
    Advertisement