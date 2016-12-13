Skip to main content
business
sports
opinion
life
Atlanta zoo names giant panda twins
By
Reuters Media
Today at 8:30 a.m.
Giant panda fans worldwide have chosen the names Ya Lun and Xi Lun, which mean 'elegant' and 'happy', for Atlanta zoo's new female twins.
