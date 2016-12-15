Happenings for Dec. 15, 2016

Music/Comedy/Drama

Jam session: Bluegrass Jam is at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1009 12th Ave. NE. The jam sessions are free.

Holiday musical: The Dakota Prairie Regional Center for the Arts will present "Junior Claus," a holiday comedy musical, at the Old Church Theatre in New Rockford. Performances run weekends through Sunday, Dec. 18. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. At 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, children may come early to decorate Christmas cookies before the performance. Tickets are $10 for children ages 10 and younger, $15 for students ages 11 and older and $25 for adults. Purchase tickets at www.dprca.com or at the box office at (701) 947-2174.

JMS concert: Jamestown Middle School will present a Christmas concert featuring the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade bands at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Jamestown Middle School gymnasium. The concert is free.

Special Events/Around Town and Area

Message blocks: The Freedom Resource Center will hold "Create Message Blocks" from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NE. Attendees will work with wood blocks and will have an opportunity to put different motivational words or information on them. The event is free. Preregistration is encouraged. To register, contact Beth Dewald at 252-4693 or bethd@freedomrc.org.

Health fair: A free health fair is from 2 to 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the foyer of the Reiland Fine Arts Center at the University of Jamestown. Health psychology students are hosting the event, staffing posters offering interactive activities and practical tips to stay healthy.

Christmas dinner: The annual Community Christmas Dinner is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Victory Lutheran Church, 510 9th Ave. SW. There is no charge for the turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Those unable to attend in person may call 251-1570 by 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to have the meal delivered.

Fruit sale: Hillcrest School will hold a citrus fruit sale from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the school, located at 116 15th Ave. NE. Navel oranges, red grapefruits and mandarins can be purchased.

Skating: Ice skating is from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays at Wilson Arena. The cost is $2 for children/college students, $3 for adults and $5 for a family. A limited number of skates are available for rental. For more information, call Wilson Arena at 252-3939.

Swimming: Supervised swimming is offered by Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department at the Jamestown High School pool from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through March. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. There is no charge.

Museums/Libraries/Etc.

Bison: The National Buffalo Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission: $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, active military and children ages 5-14. Children under 5 are admitted free.

Museum: The Stutsman County Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE, is closed for the season.

Books and more: Hours for Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers is from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; no large groups due to limited space. No registration for storytime is required. To access the Story Line, call 252-7464.

County library: Stutsman County Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library is located at 910 5th St. SE.

Art

Art: The Arts Center, 115 2nd St. SW, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. There is no admission charge.

Historical homesteads: "Views from the High Plains" is on display at the Arts Center through Dec. 31. Leith DeWeese's exhibit features a blend of subjects, landscape, vegetation and relics of the past. The Arts Center is located at 115 2nd St. SW. Admission is free.

Art and socialize: The Artful Happy Hour is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Hansen Arts Studio. The cost is $10 for acrylic painting with Leo Winstead, and all materials are provided. RSVP is required to the Arts Center.

Classes/Groups/Etc.

Wood carving: A local wood carving group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays (except for holiday weeks) in the Arts Center's Hansen Arts Studio. There is no charge. Any skill and interest level are welcome. Call Andy Kudrna at 320-5075 with questions.

Arts After School: Registration is open for the winter session of Arts After School for grades 3-6. After-school snack and busing are included. For more information or to register, go to www.jamestownarts.com.

Reading works: Reader's Theater is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Legacy Center. This group reads an original dramatic script. There is no charge to attend. For more information, call Dina, 269-9111 or email dlaskowski@jc.edu.

Nearby attractions

Carrington: The Putnam House in Carrington is open for special events and by appointment by calling (701) 652-2090. There is no admission charge.

Valley City: The Barnes County Historical Museum, 315 Central Ave. N, Valley City, is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is a freewill donation.

Cooperstown: The Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile Historic Site near Cooperstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children, $1 for a student in a supervised group, $30 for a family season pass and $15 for an individual season pass. For more information, call (701) 797-3691.

Wimbledon: The Midland Continental Railroad Depot featuring Peggy Lee in Wimbledon is open by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact Mary Orn at (701) 435-2875. Admission is a freewill donation.

Wildlife refuge: The Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is open year-round from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding federal holidays. The refuge trail system is open daily from sunrise to sunset.