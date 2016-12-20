The folks living in the Courtenay area at the end of the 19th century must have kept to themselves.

“While Courtenay is nearly shut off from the surrounding country socially,” The Jamestown Alert reported in its Dec. 10, 1896, edition, “the citizens do not by any means intend to forget that is always wise to make the best of existing circumstances.”

This seemed to take the form of the Courtenay Social Club, which organized entertainment for local residents to help pass the long winter.

They had a busy December planned that year, and some of the events would be similar to events held today in some communities. For example, a “progressive euchre” card party was planned.

Some other events aren’t on the modern social calendar. On Dec. 9, 1896, the community of Courtenay held a spelling contest as community entertainment.

That sounds like a lot of fun.

A couple of weeks later on a Friday evening, a “down south” minstrel show was planned. This would likely be considered politically incorrect in the modern world.

Some of those events likely were postponed or canceled. Winter had descended on North Dakota early and with a vengeance.

The Courtenay newspaper reported that people in the area were getting the roads open after a storm that struck around Thanksgiving.

“Great difficulty was found in making the first trips,” the paper reported. “A mile a day was a good day’s work.”

The article went on to report, “Many people during the blockade burned up chairs, tables and others resorted to hay and straw.”

Evidently not everyone had purchased their winter supply of coal before the first storm.

“People seemed to have been better supplied with provisions than with fuel although plenty of fuel was in the hands of the dealers,” The Jamestown Alert wrote.

Folks in Jamestown weren’t any better prepared for the storm.

The lumber yards, usual dealers in coal, sent out wagons to deliver coal to homes when everyone began digging out from the storm. Because of the snow banks in yards, the coal delivery crews couldn’t get close enough to the homes to shovel the material directly into basement coal bins.

Instead, the lumberyards sent crews of two men out with each coal wagon. The men were equipped with “baskets” to carry the coal across the snowbanks to the houses.

The community did get a little entertainment out of the storm.

Northern Pacific used a rotary plow to clear snow from the tracks in downtown Jamestown. A rotary plow was a snowblower mounted on steroids mounted on a steam engine. The plows could clear drifts up to 8 feet tall.

The thing is the operator didn’t have any real control over where the rotary plow blew the snow. The Jamestown Alert reported people gathered to watch the snow fly over buildings downtown and see how far it rolled down the streets before coming to a stop.

It had to rank right up there with the Courtenay spelling contest for spectator excitement.

