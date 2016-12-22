Thoughtful Christmas gifts become special treasures

Having checked eBay and Amazon websites, few can promise their items will arrive by Saturday, Dec.

24. Keep your fingers crossed for that. Some local merchants offer really interesting gifts that might be an easy purchase, and since they are nearby, helps eliminate that lastminute rush.

For those buying for adults, forget clothing. Try the jewelry store, tool shop, garden or sports center and maybe a craft store (or site) first. If you have to get clothing, give a gift card and let them pick for themselves. Clothing is such an individual preference that to choose another person’s wardrobe seems too personal, unless an item is pre-selected and all you have to do is pay for it.

Every woman who loves trinkets will have given clues what she likes and wants. Pay attention and follow that lead. Men usually show or discuss preferences to their buddies, so ask their co-workers or game fans what he’s said he wants or has said he likes. Tools and leisure-interest items almost always make a hit.

Food and plants usually add that extra something to gift giving.

Flowering plants - poinsettias, orchids, Christmas cactus and bulbs about to bloom, such as amaryllis, paperwhite narcissus, etc.

- make fine additional gifts. Just be sure the vehicle is warm before taking any live plant outside.

If people are into making things for themselves, try the crafts departments or stores. Photo albums, wood-burning kits, model house kits, fiber arts and even fine-arts material kits make nice additions. Again, if any water-based paint is going outside, keep a tight lid on it and place into a warm container or vehicle. Frozen paints are useless.

Practical gifts such as a set of tires, a year of oil changes or vehicle work needing to be done is always appreciated. So too is booking a vacation space and travel, lining up a contractor to replace those countertops or floors, shingles, etc.

Kids are always the easiest to satisfy. Toys and electronics seem to be at the top of the lists. It’s the teenagers who seem the hardest to please (so what else is new, right?) and their choices will never be what parents or grandparents think.

It usually needs to have bluetooth compatibility, an odometer, a brand name or be by a favorite musician to be considered “cool.” But, individualized anything with photo, tickets to a concert or a favorite book can be an option.

Some online recommendations were pretty nifty. There were bluetooth tracking tags, some magnetic putty, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) puzzle set, a smartphone protector, guitar picks made of semi-precious stones and fine woods, a funny face mug with a cookie hole in the chin area and commemorative tree decorations.

Handmade or assembled gifts work for absolutely last-minute gifts.

Shop the grocery store for ingredients listed in a recipe. Arrange it all in a new pan or bowl, wrap it up with the recipe inside and put a bow on it. That works for men and women. I would expect it would also work for teens and older kids.

Try your hand at doing some art project together. As squirmy as the kids might get, signing up for art classes at the Arts Center in downtown Jamestown would be a fun way to keep track of what the youngsters are doing, and also having some bonding time away from home.

And if all else fails and you haven’t managed to find anything, give somebody a bag of promises to cash in as needed. Doing chores for someone is a great gift to get or to give. And nothing tops giving one’s self to others. Happy Christmas and be safe going into the new year.

