First Day Hikes events planned at state parks

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department has five locations participating in First Day Hikes events on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Event opportunities include a bird count, a cross-country ski/snowshoeing event and a living history hike. The events are free and open to the public; state entry fees apply.

On New Year’s Day, parks in all 50 states offer free, guided programming and provide opportunities for individuals and families to celebrate the new year outdoors.

Locations participating in First Day Hikes events are:

› Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park in Mandan, N.D.: The First Day Hikes Event will be the first hike associated with Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s 2017 Hiking Challenge. Participants should meet at the visitor center at 1 p.m. where the group will set off on a 2-mile adventure, pending snow conditions. For more information, call

(701) 667-6340.

› Cross Ranch State Park in Center, N.D.: The 2nd Annual First Find, First Day Hike will start at 1 p.m. and take approximately an hour to complete. Participants should meet at the River People’s Visitor Center to start their geocaching adventure. There will be three geocaches with New Year’s surprises hidden around the park for visitors to find. To find the geocaches, visitors can use their smartphone or borrow GPS units from the park. The event’s difficulty level is a moderate level, and the distance will be about 1 mile. For more information, call (701) 794-3731.

› Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center/Fort Mandan in Washburn, N.D.: At 1 p.m., join staff at Fort Mandan Visitor’s Center to head out on a 1-mile hike that will be followed by socializing in the fort. Participants also have the opportunity to sample historic foods and warm beverages. This event is free. For any updates or cancellation announcements, visit https://www.f a c e b o o k . c o m / L e w i s - ClarkND. For more information, call (701) 462-8535.

› Turtle River State Park in Grand Forks: Meet staff for a Winter Bird Count-First Day Hike. The official count will start around 8 a.m. and finish late in the day. A Birding Basics Hike will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. starting at the Visitor Center. The hike will be approximately 1 mile in length, longer for those staying for the bird count. For more information, call (701) 594-4445.

› Fort Stevenson State Park in Garrison, N.D.: The 4th Annual First Day Hike will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants are invited to hike, cross-country ski or snowshoe, depending upon the park’s conditions. Park staff will provide candle luminaries to light the trail. For more information, call (701) 337-5576.