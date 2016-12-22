Happenings for Dec. 22, 2016

“Happening” features information on benefits, fundraisers and cultural events in the area. To list an event, email Kathy Steiner at ksteiner@jamestownsun.com. Any admission charge or fee for events must be included. Provide a contact name and telephone number for Sun questions about the listing. Rummage sales are not published in Happening.

Music/Comedy/ Drama

Jam session: Bluegrass Jam is at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1009 12th Ave. NE. The jam sessions are free.

Performers wanted: Open mic night is from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Arts Center. Poets, musicians, writers, comedians, etc. are welcome to share their talent free of charge. A signup sheet will be at the door; pieces should be limited to 10 minutes. The event is free to attend.

Special Events/ Around Town, Area

Free meal: The Seventhday Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE, in Jamestown will hold its Friendship Suppers from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the church. The menu is cheese buttons, baked potatoes and pineapple rice. The meals are free. If a ride is needed, call Deb at (701) 269-9852.

Warming houses: Warming houses at Meidinger, McElroy and Leapaldt parks are open. Hours during Christmas vacation are: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 26-30, closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2-3. Regular hours begin Jan. 4 and are from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Warming houses will not be open if the temperature and/ or wind chill are minus 15.

Skating: Ice skating is from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays at Wilson Arena. The cost is $2 for children/college students, $3 for adults and $5 for a family. A limited number of skates are available for rental. For more information, call Wilson Arena at 252-3939.

Swimming: Supervised swimming is offered by Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department at the Jamestown High School pool from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through March. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. There is no charge.

Museums/Libraries/Etc.

Bison: The National Buffalo Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission: $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, active military and children ages 5-14. Children under 5 are admitted free.

Museum: The Stutsman County Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE, is closed for the season.

Books and more: Hours for Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers is from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; no large groups due to limited space. No registration for storytime is required. To access the Story Line, call 252-7464.

County library: Stutsman County Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library is located at 910 5th St. SE.

Art

Art: The Arts Center, 115 2nd St. SW, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. There is no admission charge.

Historical homesteads: “Views from the High Plains” is on display at the Arts Center through Dec. 31. Leith DeWeese’s exhibit features a blend of subjects, landscape, vegetation and relics of the past. The Arts Center is located at 115 2nd St. SW. Admission is free.

Classes/Groups/Etc.

Arts After School: Registration is open for the winter session of Arts After School for grades 3-6. Afterschool snack and busing are included. For more information or to register, go to www.jamestownarts.com.

Nearby attractions

Carrington: The Putnam House in Carrington is open for special events and by appointment by calling

(701) 652-2090. There is no admission charge.

Valley City: The Barnes County Historical Museum, 315 Central Ave. N, Valley City, is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is a freewill donation.

Cooperstown: The Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile Historic Site near Cooperstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children, $1 for a student in a supervised group, $30 for a family season pass and $15 for an individual season pass. For more information, call (701) 797-3691. Wimbledon: The Midland Continental Railroad Depot featuring Peggy Lee in Wimbledon is open by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact Mary Orn at (701) 435-2875. Admission is a freewill donation.

Wildlife refuge: The Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is open year-round from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding federal holidays. The refuge trail system is open daily from sunrise to sunset.