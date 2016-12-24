Carrie Fisher's celebrity friends wish her a fast recovery
Friends and colleagues of Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher shared their hopes for a swift recovery for the "Star Wars" star on Saturday, a day after she was taken to a Los Angeles intensive care unit.
Fisher, 60, suffered heart problems during a flight on Friday from London, where she had been shooting the third season of the British television comedy "Catastrophe." Her family had said she remained in the intensive care unit on Friday.
New details on her condition were not immediately available on Saturday, and a spokeswoman at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center declined to comment, citing patient confidentiality laws.