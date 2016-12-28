Fisher, a mental health advocate who spoke about her own struggles with bipolar disorder and cocaine addiction, had suffered a heart attack on Friday, December 23, as she flew into Los Angeles.

The daughter of actor Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher had been returning from England.

On Hollywood Boulevard, movie fans paid tribute to Fisher, who became a household name after staring in the "Star Wars" movies.

"Yeah, many people, a lot of people are sad and they actually want to take photos with us in remembrance of Carrie and you know one thing we know for sure, the force is with you Carrie," said an unidentified fan. "We love you."

"She was a huge star," said British fan Lee Scott. "'Star Wars' was an amazing film, she was an amazing part of it and it's a great loss that she's died so young."

Fisher returned last year in Disney's reboot of the "Star Wars" franchise, "The Force Awakens."

And Princess Leia makes a surprise appearance at the end of "Rogue One," the latest blockbuster, which opened this month, in the "Star Wars" series.

Filming was completed in July on Fisher's next appearance as Leia in "Star Wars: Episode VIII," which is set to reach theaters in December 2017.