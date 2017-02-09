Thandiwe Mkhize is the artist of the month at Unison Bank.

In 2008, Mhkize came to the United States. She lives in Jamestown. She Maurine Brower in Jamestown, and the two became friends and began crocheting and knitting together. They share ideas.

In 2015, Mkhize said she fell in love with weaving. She made her own loom and began weaving small dish towels. In February 2016, she was able to purchase a loom and traveled to Minnesota to take a two-day class on weaving.

“Weaving for me is just having fun,” she said. “I love to play around with the yarn and create something beautiful. I work on a dairy farm six days a week, 12 hours a day, but I can’t wait to get home and play with my yarn. It is very relaxing and I enjoy knitting and weaving for my family and grandchildren in South Africa. I can’t live without it!”

The yarn she uses is made of pure wool from sheep and Peruvian Highlander Alpaca, which she orders online. She also uses cashmere from Scotland. All of her scarves are hand washed and laid flat to dry