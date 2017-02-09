Nyberg to hold book-signing event

Author Stephen Nyberg will hold a book-signing event from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Alfred Dickey Library in Jamestown.

Nyberg is from Jamestown and has written and published his second graphic novel “The Randy Allan Mystery Series.”

The graphic novel is about Randy Allan and Allen Allan, who are just average brothers, but their lives are soon filled with mystery as they investigate a ring of saboteurs.

Nyberg will sell and sign copies of his book on Monday.

Alfred Dickey Library is located at 105 3rd St. SE.

For more information, call Alfred Dickey Library at 252-2990.