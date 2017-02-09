North Dakota State Fair announces Grandstand lineup

Aldean will take the stage on Friday, July 28. With his seventh album, “They Don’t Know,” which is his first release since 2014’s “Old Boots, New Dirt” — an album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart

— the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year returns with some of his hits like “Amarillo Ski” and “A Little More Summertime.”

Rhett will bring his show to the Grandstand on Wednesday, July 26. His platinum-certified sophomore release, “Tangled Up,” has produced three chart-toppers, including “Die a Happy Man.” “Crash and Burn” and “T-Shirt.” He was also recently chosen as one of five of CMT’s Artists of the Year.

Little Big Town will open the fair on Friday, July 21. The Grammy Awards-winning group first entered the music scene more than 18 years ago with hits such as “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home” and the Grammynominated single, “Little White Church.” With albums “Tornado” and “Pain Killer,” the group has seen success with No. 1 singles “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” “Day Drinking” and the best-selling country single of 2015, “Girl Crush.”

Brothers Osborne is set to rock the fair on Sunday, July 23. Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne, grew up in a small, Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family. The singer/songwriter siblings recently won Vocal Duo of the Year at the 50th Annual CMA Awards. Brothers Osborne’s debut album, “Pawn Shop,” was released on Jan. 15 and features the Grammynominated, No.1 hit “Stay A Little Longer.”

Lonestar will take the stage Thursday, July 27. Lonestar has achieved 10 No. 1 country hits, including “No News,” “Come Crying To Me” and “Amazed.”

The 2017 Grandstand Country Showpass lineup is shown below. An * means the event is a general admission event.

July 21: Little Big Town

July 23: Brothers Osborne

July 24: enduro race*

July 25: Truck and Tractor Pull*

July 26: Thomas Rhett

July 27: Lonestar

July 28: Jason Aldean

New this year is a Truck and Tractor Show roaring into the Grandstand.

NPRA Championship Bull Riding will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 24-25.

Other items available for purchase on Friday include: season and daily gate passes, mega ride carnival passes, ranch rodeo tickets, beer tickets and nine-day camping spots.

For more information on tickets, visit www.ndstatefair.com, call

(701) 857-7620 or visit the North Dakota State Fair office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the State Fair Center. Dates for the 2017 North Dakota State Fair are July 21-29.