County fair’s art competition open to all ages

Rides and sideshow events, rodeos and farm animals, baked goods, flowers and garden vegetables, quilts and craft items all are on display, showing or performing their best, and hoping for a blue ribbon at the county fair.

The Stutsman County Fair opens Wednesday, June 28, and ends four days later on Saturday, July 1. There are daily performances as well as daily exhibits, shows and competitions. Gates close at 1 a.m. at the end of each day.

Wednesday’s schedule has a special time from 8 to 11 a.m. for registering all animals, with gates opening at 3 p.m. The midway opens at 4 p.m. and Wednesday’s featured group “Orchard Fire” takes the stage at 9 p.m. Poultry, rabbit and llama shows are at 1, 2, and 6 p.m. respectively.

Thursday’s schedule starts at 9 a.m. with the swine show, followed at 1 p.m. with the sheep and goats display. At 8 p.m. the “Johnny Holm Band” performs, and at 10 p.m. the merchants exhibits and Home & Hobby and 4-H exhibits close.

Friday’s schedule includes beef and dairy shows at 8 a.m. followed at 9:30 a.m. with the Round Robin Showmanship Championship competition, with the gates and food vendors opening at 1p.m. Presentation of all beef breeding animals is at 4:45 p.m. and at 6 p.m. market livestock premium sale takes place. The rodeo opens at 6:30 p.m. followed at 7:30 p.m. with the Old Timers Showmanship Contest fundraiser. “Redline” takes the stage at 8 p.m.

On Saturday the gates open at 10 a.m. with a wiener dog race at 11:30 a.m. The midway opens at 4 p.m. as does the parade of champions. The 4-H families have a potluck at 6 p.m. and a rodeo is at 6:30 p.m. At 9 p.m. “IV PLAY” takes the stage and at 1 a.m. the fairgrounds closes

Everyone attending county fairs has exhibits and displays they like better than others. If involved in ranching and farming, it’s probably animals, grains and anything connected with improving a herd or field production that draws a person back to the exhibits year after year. For others, it may be the hobbies and crafts exhibits.

Getting to see beautiful home-canned fruits and vegetables was always a favorite. There’s something wonderful about a quart of beautifully packed fruits or vegetables to pique a new interest in making dinner. The fresh vegetables and fruit are really special too, because weather conditions in June don’t always guarantee there will be enough to exhibit, much less cook.

Besides the canned goods judging, there will be ribbons given to adults over 18 and categories for children (in ages 5-7, 8-11 and 12-16) in just about every craft, canning, needlework, sewing, and the fine arts and crafts. All crafts and arts will be on display in the Melland Exhibit building. Tuesday, June 27, is the day all entries should be brought in. Hours to register entries are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The arts competition includes drawing, painting, sculpture and stained glass. Photography and ceramics, as well as wood-working, each have categories for competition. Be sure the work was done by the entrant, not made from a kit (or Logos), and made within 2016-2017. It cannot have been exhibited earlier at the fair.

If you log onto the Stutsman County Fair website you can get entry forms with all the rules and regulations. If a computer is unavailable, entry forms can be picked up at any sponsor or by contacting one of the following Home and Hobby / Agriculture and Garden superintendents: Carrie Roemmich at 252-6967; Gayle Frey, 252-8079; Raquel Heinle, 659-0022; or Laureen Linstaedt, 952-9131.

If anyone has an item for this

column, please send to ART VOICES, Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559,

Jamestown, ND 58402-1559.