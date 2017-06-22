Where: Jamestown High School Theater, 1509 10th St. NE

Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens, sold at the door

The Baker and the Baker’s wife want to have a child, but a curse placed on the Baker’s family prevents them from doing so.

The solution? Find out by watching “Into the Woods,” the summer musical being performed by Jamestown Advance Theatre Arts on June 29-30.

With a cast of 40 Jamestown area students, “Into the Woods” takes well-known fairy tale characters like Cinderella, Rapunzel and the Big Bad Wolf and presents their familiar stories but with a twist in the plot.

Nicholas Mortenson is the Baker. He said the Baker goes go on a “large adventure” to get the ingredients for a potion that will allow the Baker’s wife to have a child.

Mortenson said playing this role has been challenging for him as he has a lot of dialogue to memorize, more choreography and “interesting intervals in the music.”

“It’s a classic,” he said about the play.

Samara McDermid is Cinderella. She said Cinderella follows her part in her traditional fairy tale, in that she does chores for her stepmother and stepsisters. While she gets to attend a festival and meets her prince, at the end of the night she keeps meeting the Baker’s wife, played by Emma Bennett, who is trying to take Cinderella’s shoe. The Baker’s wife needs the shoe for the potion.

“It’s all very confusing,” she said.

McDermid said playing Cinderella in “Into the Woods” is her dream part.

“This is my favorite musical,” she said. “It’s a lot of work memorizing the lines, but I do love it.”

Cheryl and Mike McIntyre are co-directing the musical. Cheryl McIntyre said the students have wanted to perform “Into the Woods” for a long time. She said the students chose the play from five options.

“We wanted to do something that presented good challenges to the kids,” she said. “They have lots of opportunities to grow as musicians and actors.”

Every student involved the production also does work on sets, costumes or in publicity.

Cheryl McIntyre said the musical was originally a Broadway production, then a movie based on the play was made in 2014.