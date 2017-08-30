Brubakken speaks at last Porch Chat
The final Front Porch Chat for the season featured Ruth Brubakken speaking on John F. Kennedy’s path to the presidency. She developed some parallels between Kennedy and Theodore Roosevelt, two of the youngest and most popular presidents.
Brubakken also spoke about some of the most important family influences that brought Kennedy into politics, especially the relevance of his maternal Fitzgerald ancestors.
The Stutsman County Museum thanked Gate City Bank for supporting the chats by donating cookies, Landa Kollman and Clara Peterson for helping organize the chats, and The Jamestown Sun for publishing the summaries.