Medina Fall Festival planned September 8-10

The Medina Fall Festival will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-10, in Medina.

Events on Sept. 8 include free child seat safety inspections, a pitchfork fondue and an outdoor movie for children. Free child seat safety inspections will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fire Hall. A pitchfork fondue, which is sponsored by FFA Alumni, is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the park. The cost for the pitchfork fondue is $20 before the day of the event and $25 on the day of the event. Meals for children will be available for $5. A children’s outdoor movie will begin at 8 p.m.

Events on Sept. 9 include a parade at 10:30 a.m., exhibits and a pedal pull. Rolls, pie and coffee will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Legion Hall. The Noon Beef Feed cost is $7.50 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and younger eat for free. The truck/tractor pull begins at 1 p.m., and admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger.

The Heritage Center will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be kids games, inflatables and face painting from 1 to 5 p.m. in the park and bingo beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall.

An evening street dance, which is sponsored by Gundy’s and The Decoy, will also be held.

An ecumenical service will be Sunday at the Legion Hall with fellowship at 10:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. A meal will be served at noon for a freewill donation.

The Medina Lions Club is sponsoring the Medina Fall Festival.

Exhibit rules are available at Medina businesses.