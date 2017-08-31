Hansen Arts Park celebrated
The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Young Professionals of Jamestown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly completed Hansen Arts Park to celebrate the completion of the park and ArtSpark. Larry Kopp, Arts Center executive director, joined Jo-Ida Hansen at the event, whose donation in the name of her parents helped the park become a reality. Other dignitaries attending included Mayor Katie Andersen and former Arts Center executive director Taylor Barnes, who was instrumental in getting the project off the ground 10 years ago.