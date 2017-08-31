Hansen Arts Park celebrated

The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Young Professionals of Jamestown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly completed Hansen Arts Park to celebrate the completion of the park and ArtSpark.

The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Young Professionals of Jamestown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly completed Hansen Arts Park to celebrate the completion of the park and ArtSpark. Larry Kopp, Arts Center executive director, joined Jo-Ida Hansen at the event, whose donation in the name of her parents helped the park become a reality. Other dignitaries attending included Mayor Katie Andersen and former Arts Center executive director Taylor Barnes, who was instrumental in getting the project off the ground 10 years ago.