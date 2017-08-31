UJ’s Performing Arts kickoff/preview next Thursday

The University of Jamestown’s Reiland Fine Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 7, will open its doors at 5:30 p.m. to Performing Arts patrons and those wanting to learn more about the season’s upcoming series. Tickets will be available as will hors d’oeuvres and wine. Dr. Richard Walentine and some guest performers will be on hand to greet and to provide tickets for the patrons and to explain who will be appearing and when events will take place.

Joining Walentine and UJ’s music department faculty, will be Dr. Nariaki Sugiura (one half of “Keith Teepen and Nariaki Sugiura Piano Duo”), and Dr. Kenyon Williams of “Varying Degrees Percussion Trio,” (which is funded in part by a Jade Presents Arts Partnership Grant from The Arts Partnership) and is the first performance of the season.

The guest performers who will be on hand Thursday have impressive credentials.

Williams has worked throughout the United States as a professional performer, educator, arranger and clinician. A graduate of Abilene Christian University, the Hartt School of Music, and the University of Kentucky, he has performed as a guest soloist and section member for numerous orchestras, including the Abilene Philharmonic of Texas, the Louisville Symphony and Lexington Philharmonic (both in Kentucky), and currently serves as principal percussionist with the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra.

As an educator, Williams taught in secondary school as well as at Abilene Christian University in Texas, Transylvania University in Kentucky, and Hardin Simmons University in Texas. Williams is currently the director of percussion studies at Minnesota State University Moorhead where he maintains an active teaching and performing schedule and directs the acclaimed “Fuego Tropical” Steel Drum and Salsa Ensemble as well as hands-on world music ensembles in Javanese gamelan, African drumming, and Brazilian samba.

Sugiura said he and Keith Teepen have been performing together on piano since 2014, and during 2017-18 they will be featured at several venues in Minneapolis, Bismarck, Jamestown, Fargo, Grand Forks and Valley City. The piano duo will have a major international tour coming up in November and will give recitals, lectures and piano master classes in China’s major cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macau. He has a great love of piano preludes and explained what he and Teepen plan to bring to Jamestown in January.

“Music critic Henry Finck (1854-1926) wrote ‘if all piano music in the world were to be destroyed, excepting one collection,” Sugiura said, “my vote should be cast for Chopin’s Preludes.

“Despite its greatness, we rarely hear these wonderful preludes in concerts. In our concert,” he added, “we each perform 12 preludes with some interpolation of talking about the background, history of the genre ‘preludes’ and performers’ insights.”

The second half of the program features exciting piano duet transcriptions of two Argentinian composers Ginastera and Piazzolla prepared by Nariaki Sugiura and a few other piano ensemble pieces.

“Where two pianos are available,” he said, “we also include beautiful Rachmaninoff’s Piano Suite No.2 Op.17 and Piazzolla’s passionate “Le Grand Tango.”

The Performing Arts Series schedule is varied as well as uplifting, and runs through the cabin fever days of winter. The schedule looks like this:

On Sunday, Oct. 8, “Varying Degrees Percussion Trio” at 2 p.m. will take the stage in DeNault Auditorium/

On Friday, Jan/ 19, 2018. “Keith Teepen and Nariaki Sugiura” will at 7:30 p.m. perform piano duos.

And finally, on Thursday, Feb/ 22, the Anne Booth Jazz Trio” will at 7:30 p.m. close out the season.

This will be an exciting year of music. Be sure to attend Thursday’s preview..

