The band Gooding to perform at Jamestown High School

The band Gooding will perform at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the auditorium at Jamestown High School, part of an effort to educate teens about making sound financial decisions.

Funding for the Future is a nonprofit organization that is partnering with the North Dakota Securities Department to have Gooding perform in schools around North Dakota. The performance includes a concert, a multimedia presentation and question-and-answer discussions on predatory lending, saving early and the danger of credit card debt.

The band’s Financial Literacy Tour is sponsored by Raymond James Financial Inc.