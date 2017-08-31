Colby to attend expo

Colby is a lover and collector of all things history and currently starting her ninth season with Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. Colby is an executive producer of a documentary about legendary burlesque performer Tempest Storm. She is an ambassador for Batey Girls, a jewelry design program dedicated to empowering young girls and women victimized by sex trafficking and domestic violence within the Dominican Republic. Colby is also set to hit the road later this year to start touring with her band Gin Rummy.

Hours for the Roughrider Ink & Iron Expo on Sunday, Oct. 22, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 (one-day pass) and are on sale at Golden Needle Tattoo Studio, 112 7th St., Moorhead, Minn., and Amarok Tattoo Studio, 10 8th St. N #200, Fargo. Visit roughriderexpo.com for the complete list. Tickets are also available on the day of the event at Scheels Arena Box Office.

The Roughrider Ink & Iron Expo will also be on Friday, Oct. 20, with ink only, from 2 p.m. to midnight, and on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to midnight.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Make-A-Wish North Dakota.