New materials at Alfred Dickey Library

Tessa Dare

Red Swan

Peter T. Deutermann

A Nest in the Ashes

Christine Goff

The Saboteur

Andrew Gross

A Stranger in the House

Shari Lapena

The Daughters of Ireland

Santa Montefiore

The Room of White Fire

Jefferson Parker

Sleeping in the Ground: An Inspector Banks Novel

Peter Robinson

The Other Girl

Erica Spindler

Without Fear or Favor

Robert Tanenbaum

NONFICTION

Ghost of the Innocent Man: A True Story of Trial and Redemption

Benjamin Rachlin

The Natural First Aid Handbook: Household Remedies, Herbal Treatments, Basic Emergency Preparedness Everyone Should Know

Brigitte Mars

The End of Alzheimer’s: The First Program to Prevent and Reverse Cognitive Decline

Dale E. Bredesen

Mikey and Me: Life With My Exceptional Sister

Teresa Sullivan

To Siri With Love: A Mother, Her Autistic Son, and the Kindness of Machines

Judith Newman

Communicate Like A Leader: Connecting Strategically to Coach, Inspire, and Get Things Done

Dianna Daniels Booher

Modern Shotgunning: The Ultimate Guide to Guns, Loads, and Shooting

David R. Henderson

LARGE-PRINT BOOKS

Crime Scene

Jonathan Kellerman

Any Dream Will Do

Debbie Macomber

Dead Man Switch

Matthew Quirk

Without Fear or Favor

Robert Tanenbaum

DVDS

Frontline: Growing up Trans

Victorian Slum House

Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Years, 1954-1965

Frontline: Second Chance Kids

Frontline: Last Days of Solitary

Nova: School of the Future

CDs

Blame

Jeff Abbott

Charlatans

Robin Cook

The Saboteur

Andrew Gross

The Paris Spy

Susan Elia MacNeal

The Room of White Fire

Jefferson Parker

Glass Houses

Louise Penny

The Other Girl

Erica Spindler

New books at Stutsman County Library:

FICTION

Seeing Red

Sandra Brown

Charlatans

Robin Cook

Rizzoli & Isles: I Know A Secret

Tess Gerritsen

Y is for Yesterday

Sue Grafton

Sulfur Springs

William Kent Krueger

You Say It First

Susan Mallery

The Store

James Patterson

Exposed

Lisa Scottoline

Map of the Heart

Susan Wiggs

LARGE-PRINT BOOKS

The Lady Travelers Guide to Scoundrels & Other Gentlemen

Victoria Alexander

High as the Heavens

Kate Breslin

Under a Summer Sky: A Savannah Romance

Melody Carlson

Home for the Summer

Holly Chamberlin

The Tell-Tale Tarte

Maya Corrigan

The Captain’s Daughter

Jennifer Delamere

Catching the Wind

Melanie Dobson