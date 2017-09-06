New materials at Alfred Dickey Library
FICTION
Shattered
Allison Brennan
The Duchess Deal: Girl Meets Duke
Tessa Dare
Red Swan
Peter T. Deutermann
A Nest in the Ashes
Christine Goff
The Saboteur
Andrew Gross
A Stranger in the House
Shari Lapena
The Daughters of Ireland
Santa Montefiore
The Room of White Fire
- Jefferson Parker
Sleeping in the Ground: An Inspector Banks Novel
Peter Robinson
The Other Girl
Erica Spindler
Without Fear or Favor
Robert Tanenbaum
NONFICTION
Ghost of the Innocent Man: A True Story of Trial and Redemption
Benjamin Rachlin
The Natural First Aid Handbook: Household Remedies, Herbal Treatments, Basic Emergency Preparedness Everyone Should Know
Brigitte Mars
The End of Alzheimer’s: The First Program to Prevent and Reverse Cognitive Decline
Dale E. Bredesen
Mikey and Me: Life With My Exceptional Sister
Teresa Sullivan
To Siri With Love: A Mother, Her Autistic Son, and the Kindness of Machines
Judith Newman
Communicate Like A Leader: Connecting Strategically to Coach, Inspire, and Get Things Done
Dianna Daniels Booher
Modern Shotgunning: The Ultimate Guide to Guns, Loads, and Shooting
David R. Henderson
LARGE-PRINT BOOKS
Crime Scene
Jonathan Kellerman
Any Dream Will Do
Debbie Macomber
Dead Man Switch
Matthew Quirk
Without Fear or Favor
Robert Tanenbaum
DVDS
Frontline: Growing up Trans
Victorian Slum House
Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Years, 1954-1965
Frontline: Second Chance Kids
Frontline: Last Days of Solitary
Nova: School of the Future
CDs
Blame
Jeff Abbott
Charlatans
Robin Cook
The Saboteur
Andrew Gross
The Paris Spy
Susan Elia MacNeal
The Room of White Fire
- Jefferson Parker
Glass Houses
Louise Penny
The Other Girl
Erica Spindler
New books at Stutsman County Library:
FICTION
Seeing Red
Sandra Brown
Charlatans
Robin Cook
Rizzoli & Isles: I Know A Secret
Tess Gerritsen
Y is for Yesterday
Sue Grafton
Sulfur Springs
William Kent Krueger
You Say It First
Susan Mallery
The Store
James Patterson
Exposed
Lisa Scottoline
Map of the Heart
Susan Wiggs
LARGE-PRINT BOOKS
The Lady Travelers Guide to Scoundrels & Other Gentlemen
Victoria Alexander
High as the Heavens
Kate Breslin
Under a Summer Sky: A Savannah Romance
Melody Carlson
Home for the Summer
Holly Chamberlin
The Tell-Tale Tarte
Maya Corrigan
The Captain’s Daughter
Jennifer Delamere
Catching the Wind
Melanie Dobson