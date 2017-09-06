Search
    New materials at Alfred Dickey Library

    By Sun Staff Today at 3:19 p.m.

    FICTION

    Shattered

    Allison Brennan

    The Duchess Deal: Girl Meets Duke

    Tessa Dare

    Red Swan

    Peter T. Deutermann

    A Nest in the Ashes

    Christine Goff

    The Saboteur

    Andrew Gross

    A Stranger in the House

    Shari Lapena

    The Daughters of Ireland

    Santa Montefiore

    The Room of White Fire

    1. Jefferson Parker

    Sleeping in the Ground: An Inspector Banks Novel

    Peter Robinson

    The Other Girl

    Erica Spindler

    Without Fear or Favor

    Robert Tanenbaum

    NONFICTION

    Ghost of the Innocent Man: A True Story of Trial and Redemption

    Benjamin Rachlin

    The Natural First Aid Handbook: Household Remedies, Herbal Treatments, Basic Emergency Preparedness Everyone Should Know

    Brigitte Mars

    The End of Alzheimer’s: The First Program to Prevent and Reverse Cognitive Decline

    Dale E. Bredesen

    Mikey and Me: Life With My Exceptional Sister

    Teresa Sullivan

    To Siri With Love: A Mother, Her Autistic Son, and the Kindness of Machines

    Judith Newman

    Communicate Like A Leader: Connecting Strategically to Coach, Inspire, and Get Things Done

    Dianna Daniels Booher

    Modern Shotgunning: The Ultimate Guide to Guns, Loads, and Shooting

    David R. Henderson

    LARGE-PRINT BOOKS

    Crime Scene

    Jonathan Kellerman

    Any Dream Will Do

    Debbie Macomber

    Dead Man Switch

    Matthew Quirk

    Without Fear or Favor

    Robert Tanenbaum

    DVDS

    Frontline: Growing up Trans

    Victorian Slum House

    Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Years, 1954-1965

    Frontline: Second Chance Kids

    Frontline: Last Days of Solitary

    Nova: School of the Future

    CDs

    Blame

    Jeff Abbott

    Charlatans

    Robin Cook

    The Saboteur

    Andrew Gross

    The Paris Spy

    Susan Elia MacNeal

    The Room of White Fire

    1. Jefferson Parker

    Glass Houses

    Louise Penny

    The Other Girl

    Erica Spindler

    New books at Stutsman County Library:

    FICTION

    Seeing Red

    Sandra Brown

    Charlatans

    Robin Cook

    Rizzoli & Isles: I Know A Secret

    Tess Gerritsen

    Y is for Yesterday

    Sue Grafton

    Sulfur Springs

    William Kent Krueger

    You Say It First

    Susan Mallery

    The Store

    James Patterson

    Exposed

    Lisa Scottoline

    Map of the Heart

    Susan Wiggs

    LARGE-PRINT BOOKS

    The Lady Travelers Guide to Scoundrels & Other Gentlemen

    Victoria Alexander

    High as the Heavens

    Kate Breslin

    Under a Summer Sky: A Savannah Romance

    Melody Carlson

    Home for the Summer

    Holly Chamberlin

    The Tell-Tale Tarte

    Maya Corrigan

    The Captain’s Daughter

    Jennifer Delamere

    Catching the Wind

    Melanie Dobson

