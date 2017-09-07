Trefz is Unison artist of the month

She subsequently took classes with Jon and Lucy Norman at LightBenders’ in Fargo and at the Bullseye Glass factory in Portland, Ore. And, at some point early on, she and her husband, Harley, developed River Bend Studios, a full-service stained glass shop where they teach, sell supplies for stained and fused glass, restore stained glass panels/windows and create original works of art. They also teach through the Arts Center.

In recent years, Trefz began working with fused glass. She has also studied under some masters of the craft at the Bulleyes Glass factory in Portland and most recently with Richard Parrish, the creator of “Tapestry” glass.

Trefz has shown her work at the Arts Center for many years, at Bismarck Art Gallery Association for the past two years, had work chosen for showing at galleries at University of Mary and Bismarck State College, been accepted to participate in the Underbrush Gallery in Fargo; participate in Kirkpatrick Gallery at Frontier Village and won several awards.

The show is a snapshot of her work across the years, providing a sampling of older traditional stained glass pieces as well as examples of kiln fired (fused) glass.

All stands for the fused pieces were created especially for the piece by Harley Trefz.