Two sites, owned and managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota, have times set aside next week for living history days. Monday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fort Totten is open for its all-school education day. Wednesday, Sept. 13, is Whitestone Hill school day. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and visitors are welcome.

Fort Totten started out as a military base, where Capt. Reno and some of Gen. George Armstrong Custer’s 7th Cavalry were stationed prior to the Battle of Little Big Horn. It was decommissioned in 1890 and in January of the following year it became the property of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Until 1935, it was a boarding school. Each year its history comes alive with re-enactors who take to the marching ground and fill it and all the beautifully preserved buildings with lessons from the 1890s. According to Steven Reidburn, site supervisor of the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse in Jamestown, Fort Totten has a remarkable history.

“It is the best preserved fort in the state of North Dakota,” he said. “The museum went through a huge renovation and opened earlier this year. That alone is worth the trip up.” Fort Totten’s Site Supervisor Kyle Nelson or assistant Lisa Alberts can be reached at 701-766-4441.

Reidburn will be among the presenters Monday, as well as the following Wednesday at Whitestone Hill. SHSND’s Northern Region Director Guinn Hinman, the Fort Totten State Historic Site Foundation, and friends of Fort Totten have actively worked to maintain the site as well as the Trail Historic Inn bed and breakfast. Reservations are available year-round by calling 701-766-4874. Unlike the SHSND’s Whitestone Hill, Totten is open all year and visitors can reserve the spaces as needed.

Whitestone Hill State Historic Site is located 23 miles southeast of Kulm, in Dickey County, and marks the scene of the fiercest clash between Native Americans and white soldiers in North Dakota. Diane Rogness, the SHSND’s Southern Region director, said the public is invited.

“The day is geared for elementary students but the schools in the area often bring the whole school, first through eighth grades,” she said. “The public is also invited and we have had people just join in a group to go to all the stations, too. We take everyone who shows up. There is no cost.” For more information on either of these events, contact the State Historical Society of North Dakota at histsoc@nd.gov or phone: 701-328-2666.

Closer to home, 5:15-8 p.m. today, in celebration of National Recovery Month, there will be a recovery walk starting at the Sertoma Shelter in McElroy Park. Everyone is welcome at no charge. Call Angie at 253-3676 for more information.

