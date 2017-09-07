Oktoberfest, Big Guns events happening Saturday

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Fort Seward Interpretive Center is hosting the Big Guns of the Old West. There will be a Gatling gun demonstration by the gun’s owner, Chuck Kaller of Bismarck, assisted by Dale Marks and Keith Norman, members of the 20th Infantry re-enactors. A Howitzer cannon will be fired after the Gatling gun demonstration.

Marks will have a display of Springfield rifles from his personal collection on display as part of the event. He said he recently acquired an 1835 Springfield musket from a family near Carrington, and the musket may be part of the display.

There will be a camp scene set up by the 20th Infantry re-enactors and Dutch oven cooking demonstration.

Fort Seward is located at 602 10th Ave. NW.

Following the Big Guns of the Old West event is the Arts Center’s Oktoberfest, which is from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds, 27th Street Northwest.

New to Oktoberfest this year is live polka music by Matt Hodek and the Dakota Dutchmen. The band, based out of Hodek’s hometown of Lankin, N.D., will play on the beer garden stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m., according to Larry Kopp, the Arts Center director.

“Last year we had one accordion player,” he said. “This year we have a polka band. We want people to have fun.”

Also new this year is Alicia Underlee Nelson, who will talk about her book “North Dakota Beer: A Heady History,” from 6-6:30 p.m. and take questions from the audience.

Kopp said Oktoberfest is one of big fundraisers for the Arts Center.

“It’s a chance for people who may not be patrons of the arts to come out, enjoy the evening and maybe get to know a little more about the Arts Center,” he said.

Tickets for Oktoberfest are $35 a person, sold at Cork & Barrel Liquors, 1902 8th Ave. SW, the Arts Center and at the door.