Swedlund named to NDCA board

The NDCA’s board consists of nine members - one from each of the state’s regions, and one member-at-large, each of whom is appointed by the governor for a fiveyear term.

Swedlund is the executive director of Jamestown Tourism. In this role, he works with a variety of community agencies to market the community and grow the ways visitors interact with the region. Prior to this, Swedlund worked at Concordia College for 14 years in a variety of capacities including alumni relations. He is active with Habitat for Humanity, the Jamestown Chamber of Commerce and the Jamestown Arts Center. He is married to Emmy Swedlund.

Swedlund is originally from Velva, N.D.

“Having worked closely with the Jamestown Arts Center, I have witnessed how the arts cultivate creative thought processes and build community,” Swedlund said. “I look forward to working with the North Dakota Council on the Arts to promote, preserve and perpetuate the arts in North Dakota.”

Counties in the region represented by Swedlund include Wells, Foster, Stutsman, Logan, McIntosh, LaMoure, Dickey, Griggs and Barnes.