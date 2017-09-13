‘Childbirth Education’ program at library

In the class, Kross will discuss why childbirth education is important for providing families with knowledge about pregnancy, labor, and birth so they can confidently navigate their prenatal care and childbirth options; introduce the Lamaze six healthy birth practices; introduce comfort measures to use during labor that help mom and her partner manage contractions and promote safe birth of baby; and questions and answers.

Kross has lived in Jamestown for 10 years and is passionate about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, and postpartum issues. She is married and a mother of two. Both of her children were born in Jamestown. She is a Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator and has a childbirth education business where she helps empower families to take charge of their prenatal care, have positive birth experiences, and navigate early parenthood. You can find her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Jen-JamestownNDLamaze or email at lamazejamestown@gmail.com.

The class is free to those attending. People should preregister by calling 252-2217 and leaving your name, phone number and the class you are attending, or go to http://www.friendsofjrvl.org/programregistration.

The class will be catered by Johnny B’s Brickhouse. Alfred Dickey Library is located at 105 3rd St. SE.

