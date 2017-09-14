What: Aaron Tippin in concert with opening act Tim & Myles Thompson, a benefit for Jamestown Masonic Lodge #6 When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 Where: Jamestown Civic Center, 212 3rd Ave. NE Tickets: $36, sold at the Civic Center box office

Growing up, Aaron Tippin didn’t plan on being a country western star.

Tippin, who will perform Friday night at the Jamestown Civic Center, thought he would have a career in aviation. The concert is a benefit for Jamestown Masonic Lodge #6.

“I soloed (flew an airplane by himself) on my 16th birthday,” he said in a telephone interview Monday. “By the time I was 18 I was multi-engine, commercial instrument rated. I was also a helicopter pilot, a flight instructor and a certified airplane mechanic. I was meant to be in aviation, but I guess God had a different plan.”

Tippin rose to fame in country music with songs that spoke about the ups and downs of being a working man. Songs like “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “Ain’t Nothing Wrong with Your Radio” and “Working Man’s PhD,” mostly came out in the early to mid-1990s. He said he and his band are touring on his most recent album, Aaron Tippin 25, which came out in 2015 and marked his 25th year as a singer/songwriter.

“We’re still having fun with that one (the album),” he said.

Tippin said he usually opens a concert with his hits. He includes covers of his favorite country songs. A current favorite cover he likes to play is Johnny Paycheck’s classic working anthem “Take This Job and Shove It.”

“I love all that old stuff I grew up with, all that old country music,” he said. “If you were riding in my truck, that is what you heard on my radio.”

Tippin said what put a stop to his aviation career was the energy crunch in the late 1970s. He said he went to work doing the next best thing he knew how to do, playing bluegrass music.

“I figured I could pick and grin at night and drive a bulldozer during the daytime,” he said.

Tippin started driving a bulldozer for a friend’s company during the day and playing honky tonks at night. He said he started getting good enough and was writing his own songs, so he gave Nashville a try. At first he was writing songs for other people and living song to song. He said he the day he committed to becoming a better singer/songwriter, even if it meant living on the streets, is the day things turned around for him in Nashville.

Tippin said his favorite Aaron Tippin song is a song he and his wife, Thea, wrote about his father called “He Believed.”

“If you listen to my music, all my hits are about my dad,” he said. “Growing up he was my hero and the coolest guy I ever met.”

Tippin said aviation is something he shares with his oldest son. They work on older planes and have different projects going all the time. He said the project for this winter is restoring a 1946 J3 Cub airplane.

