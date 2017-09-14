Japanese ‘burn wood’ technique protects surfaces

Artists seem to always be looking for new or creative techniques for adding interest to surfaces, such as textures in sculptures or barn-wood for picture frames. One Japanese technique that alters wood surfaces does so by using fire. Shou Sugi Ban uses flames and burning to protect the outside of wood from fire as well as rain. Normally we don’t think of corrosion or charring as something beautiful, but it can be and is.

Architects and sculptors have used untreated Corton steel in objects allowing rust to form on the exposed surface, because the rust that forms on the outside actually protects the steel’s integrity and lifespan. It also gives it a unique “rust” color preferred in many art circles. Evidently, the technique of Shou Sugi Ban does the same thing for wood.

The process may seem a bit involved, but generally, care taken to prepare a product is often as important, or more-so, than the finished piece. The lumber (usually a type of cedar) is strapped in threes together to form an elongated triangular “pipe.” The center is open and functions much like a chimney. Fire (flame from a torch) is applied to the inside of the wood (using a fireproof barrel with a side opening) and allowed to burn upward. Once the desired thickness of charring has been achieved, it’s doused with water, taken apart, and allowed to dry. After it dries, it can be brushed to show the grain or allowed to remain “as is” showing the alligator-skin surface that is so desirable.

It is made in Japan and available from an Oregon dealership at four pieces for about $500 ($125-$150) per 1 inch-by-8 inches by 8-foot-long piece. In Japan, where it is used to repel water, it is an inexpensive, handproduced process and less costly.

According to Nakamoto Forestry’s website, “The black siding and paneling commonly seen on modern projects in North America and Europe is inspired by traditional Japanese heat-treated wood siding called yakisugi. In the West the vernacular is “shou-sugi-ban,” but this is a mis-reading of the Japanese characters that, correctly read, are spelled “yakisugi-ita” in English. Yakisugi is not originally an expensive, high-design product as it has been marketed in the West.” In Japan, it is a standard building material used for centuries.”

Longevity and beauty are among the wood’s assets.

“Japan has some of the world’s most advanced wood construction technology, not only in carpentry, but also in design and millwork,” according to the website. “Yakisugi is a uniquely Japanese solid sawn wood plank product that is time-tested, exhibiting increased weather, fire, insect, and rot-resistance over untreated wood. It is a sustainable and beautiful surface, and can be used in projects (on) a reasonable budget.”

While in Japan some years back, I saw the burnt wood used on building walls along narrow walkways in Kyoto. It wasn’t always pure black. It can be brushed to bring up grain or knock down the alligator-skin surface, and it can be stained with color. The photos and videos shown on line don’t do the surface justice. It really needs to be seen to be appreciated. The rubbed down surface is reminiscent of some ebonized ceremonial figures from Africa, where the fine arts often are singed using fire to “color” the roots and tree branches they carve.

Nakamoto Forestry is the largest producer of yakisugi in the world and has now expanded distribution to North America (in Portland, Ore). If planning to use it as an accent or even to panel an entire wall, contractors can search for the same product using several names: shou sugi ban siding, shou sugi ban fence, shou sugi ban flooring, shou sugi ban wood, Japanese burnt wood siding, Japanese wood burning, Japanese charred wood, Japanese burnt wood, Japanese burnt cedar, Japanese burned wood finish, burned cedar siding, charred cedar siding, flamed wood treatment, etc.

The online uses show mostly how it can be used for exterior and interiors of houses and public spaces, but the fine arts uses are vast as well. A piece of carved wood can be made to withstand the elements using burnt wood surfacing, thus eliminating the need for a protective coating.

In Japanese shoji screens, where a wooden grid is usually a black or a dark wood tone, the grid can be made using strips of treated wood, and once sealed, a sheet of natural rice paper would be glued onto the back. The striking black and white grid is a sophisticated image that sets off colors or can lend a quiet feeling to a room or display. Simple, black frames are usually preferred over more elaborate ones for modern art as well. Shou sugi ban provides that organic look and richness, so desirable in today’s modern décor.

I questioned if it would work to use that type of siding in our climate. It is likely that it would hold up to our weather here because it is used outside in Hokaido, and even north of that island, where winters are snowy and very cold.

