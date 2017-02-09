More comedy than music in UJ Theatre’s latest production

The play is about a creative team - a writer, a composer and a director - who put on a musical in the 1940s. During production three chorus girls are murdered, which ultimately results in the musical being a flop. The murders are never solved, and now the same creative team is seeking financial backers for a new musical.

Jana Lynch, a UJ senior studying theater and music, is directing the play. She said she chose the play, along with Mike McIntyre, UJ director of theater, because she wanted to do a murder mystery.

“It is something I have liked since I was a freshman (at UJ),” she said.

Lynch said she likes the comedy aspect of the play. She said in the play people are scared that the murderer is still out there and the play’s setting, in the house of a rich woman, all add to the atmosphere in which the play takes place.

“There are different identities (for the characters), different passageways in the house,” she said, “it’s a lot of fun.”

Lynch said the audience will enjoy the “old-time” acting and the set that goes with the play.

“Creating all the secret passages in the house,” she said. “It’s fun to see the actors go in one place and come out on the other side of the stage.”

Lynch said while the word “musical” appears in the play’s title, there isn’t a lot of music in the production.

“The characters do a little bit of singing,” she said. “They are going to a rich lady’s house to see if she will pay for the show.”

Most of the play’s action happens in the library of the house.

Lynch said there are no specific lead roles in the play. She said the play does have quite a few veteran actors, like Alexis Martinson, who was a lead in UJ Theatre’s production of “9 to 5: The Musical.” Martinson plays Nikki Crandall. Alex Delzer and Hunter Carpenter are also part of the cast.

“They (Martinson, Delzer and Carpenter) have been in a lot of productions,” she said. “We have a great cast.”

Lynch said people should come see the play to be entertained for a few hours.

“It’s a funny, interesting play that will let people relax,” she said. “It’s set in the 1940s, so it will be fun to see the hair and the costumes. It’s a funny murder mystery.”

If you go

What: “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” production by University of Jamestown Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18

Where: Reiland Fine Arts Center, on the UJ campus

Tickets: $8, purchase from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Reiland box office, room 130 in the Reiland Fine Arts Center, calling (701) 252-3467, ext. 5435, or emailing tickets@uj.edu.