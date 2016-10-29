For the egg wash, beat together:

2 eggs 1 tablespoon water Pinch of salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, prepare the egg wash and set aside until ready to use. In a small bowl, mix the three cheeses with the scallions, salt and pepper until incorporated. If too thick to mix well, add a bit of milk, starting with 1 teaspoon and adding more only as needed. On a cutting board or baking sheet, separate the crescent roll dough into 4 rectangles and use your fingers to gently press into the perforations until no longer visible. On a lightly floured surface, gently roll each rectangle of dough until it is 12 inches in length. Use a sharp knife or pizza cutter to cut each rectangle lengthwise into approximately 10 pieces, each about ¼ inch in width.

Fill each jalapeño half with the cheese mixture, then wrap with the dough, crisscrossing mummy style and leaving a ½-inch opening for the eyes. You may need to use 2 pieces of dough, depending on the jalapeño’s size.

Brush each popper with the egg wash and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake in a 400-degree oven for 8 to 12 minutes, until the cheese is bubbling and the dough appears golden brown. Remove from oven and immediately press the candy eyes into the opening on each popper. Serve immediately, alone or with your favorite dipping sauce.

Sarah’s tips:

› Always use gloves when handling hot peppers.

› For a non-spicy version, use baby bell peppers instead of jalapeños.

› The peppers may be prepared up to 24 hours in advance and refrigerated until ready to bake.

Adapted from a recipe from

The Hopeless Housewife blog