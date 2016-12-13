Make small changes during holidaysto keep the pounds off

Obesity is now associated with at least 13 types of cancer, including liver, pancreatic, colorectal, postmenopausal breast, ovarian and kidney, and is a factor in nearly 20 percent of all cancer cases. We still have a lot to learn about why and to what degree weight affects cancer risk. More research is vital, as medical experts predict obesity will overtake smoking as the top cause of preventable cancer, potentially adding 500,000 cases by 2030. If current trends continue, obesity-related cancer cases in North Dakota are projected to rise to 26,762 in 2030, up from 11,572 in 2010, according to the State of Obesity report.

As you head into the holiday season, be mindful of the temptations and choose health. Exercise or walk every day. Before a holiday party, eat a snack of almonds or veggies, and avoid congregating around the food table to reduce temptation. Limit alcoholic beverages. These small changes can keep the pounds off and lead to a healthier, longer life. To learn more, visit www.preventcancer.org.

Mikey Hoeven is the spouse of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and is a member of the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.