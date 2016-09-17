Time to get plants ready for the indoors

It’s amazing how quickly the summer season seems to go and then we notice the autumn season fast approaching. This past week was our first brush with lower temperatures nearing the freezing mark. It gets all of us to start thinking about sweaters, jackets and bringing the plants back indoors that we want to save over the winter. This can always be a challenging task as to when you bring them in and how one should condition them for their new environment.

It is always wise to know what kind of space you have indoors that have the proper lighting and temperatures to sustain growing plants until the following season. It is also a good thing to know what kind of cold storage you have available for bulb plants and items that are not hardy for our winters. Each year it is the same process, but often we either have less space or more plants that we want to save. I, for one, always seem to run out of indoors space to carry things over. Technically, I bring things into “hang in there” while the cold months pass. Usually this means that I make sure the stems remain viable for a new growing season, but the plant rarely looks lush or healthy during that time.

I always walk around the yard and take inventory as to what I have growing out there and what I want to save for the following year. Usually in the potted plants, I have the hibiscus, agapanthus, brugmansia, plumbago, plumeria, crown of thorns, bird of paradise and variegated spider plants. In the many bulbs that I have to dig and take in to store I have the ismenes, amaryllis, rain lilies, tuberose, cannas, gladiolas and a m o r p h - ophallus. These all need room for storage where they will make it t h r o u g h the season.

W i t h the bulbs, it is typical to dig them after the first good frost that damages the leaves. Once this happens, simply spade them out of the ground, remove all of the dirt and vegetation from the bulb and let them cure in the sun for about a week to dry and seal the ends. This will ensure the vital moisture will remain within the root and make it into the following season. Usually a cool, dry and dark place is the best. Since I don’t have a great deal of cool areas, I zip my bulbs inside a duffle bag and place them in the furnace room where the light rarely shines and the air remains dry. I have rarely lost a bulb in this manner. If you are saving dahlia roots, make sure to store them immersed in peat moss to keep the bulbs stable and free from rot or drying out. Gladiolas are best stored hanging from a rafter in an onion bag to ensure good air circulation is around the bulb. It is always wise to dust these bulbs with an insecticide such as Sevin dust to prevent anything from living on them during dormancy.

Houseplants can be a bit more of a challenge when you bring them inside, as they can bring with them a multitude of pests. Insects such as mealy bugs, spider mites, aphids, scale and spiders are the most common. The best way to prevent these insects from coming into the house with your plants is to isolate them in the garage where there is light from windows and begin a weekly spraying. What this will do is kill insects on the spot and then with each progressive spray, will attack the new insects that may hatch from eggs on the foliage.

Most houseplants take well to spray except for English ivys and palm plants. If these are sprayed, watch their vegetation all turn brown and dry up. They are ultra-sensitive to chemicals. The most common insecticide to use is either Safer’s insecticidal soap (and there are organic blends available also) or any spray that is made with pyrethrums. Pyrethrums originate from the chrysanthemum flower and are also natural.

Once your spraying regime is complete, bring your plants into their new home for the winter and add a systemic insecticide granule to the soil. These treatments are usually good for three months and work from the inside out. So if there are any fluid-sucking insects attached to your plant, this will make the sap somewhat toxic and kill them before they become a problem.

Don’t be alarmed if your plant gets some or many yellow leaves that fall to the floor. You have to realize that this is a natural process when you are changing the growing conditions for your plants. Indoors they have a constant temperature, drier air and less light intensity as they would outside. This will correct itself over the next few months, but it will be a slow process as many plants will go into dormancy during winter and grow very little. True growth will begin again come February when the daylight hours begin to increase more. My hibiscus can sometimes remain leafless for a good month or longer before budding new leaves.

If you have children in the house or like to try something new, save a coleus cutting or two. Simply cut a stem, remove the lower leaves and stick the lower half into a glass of water. Within three weeks these stems will have roots and you can pot them up and grow them until spring. The more sunlight they have inside, the more striking the color will be. This can be very rewarding for kids in the home as it is a very successful process and teaches them the basics of plant propagation and care.

Right now the temperatures are moderating again, getting ready for an Indian summer, but soon it will be time to process and get these plants ready for the indoors. This is the time to plan and make arrangements. Remember to always have fun with each process!