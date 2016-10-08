The season still contains unique butterflies

After some beautiful autumn weather, the cooler conditions have returned. This is usually the time when we get more moisture and colder evenings. An autumn frost is imminent at this point with a killing frost not far behind. As much as I love to take every beautiful moment in as much as possible, there are always things to do. However, this past week I found my projects are all up to date, and it allowed me to take in the yard once again to enjoy everything that still is happening around me.

I have noticed that the birds are beginning to gather as if they are having a meeting to discuss when the best time is to go south. Unlike most of our lives, I am sure it only takes them one meeting to get things done! Talk about efficiency at its best. But they know the best way is usually the simplest and most streamlined way to go. After all, this is not their first migration to the south. As we have found, some species of butterflies have an instinct to fly south for warmer territory. The monarchs are not alone in their quest, although they do have a unique history. Another of those amazing creatures are the sulphur butterflies.

Just the other day a friend of mine asked what these yellow butterflies are that seem to have shown up in the garden once again. Well, this just happens to be one of the many types of sulphur butterflies in our area. Although we have a few species of them in our region, the majority of them occur down in the southeastern portion of the country, mainly in Florida. Of course, there are a few that seem to like our neck of the woods also; these are the ones that go north instead of south near the end of summer, but do not reproduce. The northern states are their final resting places. The butterflies of the Southeast will all head south to Mexico or Central America over winter until the following year.

Many of the species around here look for plants of the legume or pea family. These are their host plants of choice in which to lay their eggs and feed on the leaves once the larvae have hatched.

The butterflies will land on these specific host plants and lay very small single eggs that are shaped like a very small grain of rice. Within six days these eggs will hatch into a very small larva or caterpillar. In time these caterpillars will grow exceptionally quick. Once they have reached their mature size of about an inch to 1 1/2 inches, they will develop into a cocoon that is either pink, green or yellow depending on which camouflages them the best in their surroundings. This stage lasts about a couple weeks before they hatch into a butterfly. The females are lighter in color of a pale yellow with black markings, but most males are larger and a deep golden yellow with few markings on them.

These beautiful butterflies are quite noticeable this time of year as they are larger and more yellow than ones we see in our area throughout the summer. They love to look for tubular flowers that produce a great deal of nectar to feed on, very similar to the hummingbird. Funny thing is, they both are similar in the attraction to red flowers also, but they like many others at the same time.

Some of the most common flowers that they enjoy are lantana, morning glories, hibiscus, cardinal flower and bougainvillea. If you want to attract these unique characters to your garden next year, plant a few of these items. I have also noticed they like other tubular flowers such as petunias, four o'clocks and lavatera. A good variety of floral options will always get the best results from a multitude of fluttery critters in your space.

I also enjoy the admiral butterfly with its black wings with stunning red-orange markings on its wings. They seem to love the stonecrop sedum when they are in bloom. Something about those numerous flowers and a lot of nectar get them to commune for a tasty treat along with the honeybees.

Gardens are a wonderful place to not just enjoy for ourselves, but also to bring in all elements of nature to enjoy the benefits also. There is so much to go around and share with those that live in the garden. Part of gardening for me to is not just to enjoy the flowers and plant materials I grow, but also to see what parts of nature are attracted to it as well. We do not just create a garden, but we create a habitat however small.

Butterflies are just another part of nature's wonderful elements that we can enjoy on a day-to-day basis. Frankly, for me, they seem to simplify life a little and make everything around me a little more spectacular.