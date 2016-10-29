Rose hips are beautiful – and edible

Every autumn I notice the beautiful rose hips on the roses in the yard. They never really come to mind until the green hips turn a delectable, shiny red or orange color and almost scream to be noticed. Usually from year to year, I leave them on the shrubs for the birds to eat during the winter months. This year I decided to use them for my own purposes.

Rose hips are the seedpods of the rose flower itself. They can range in size from a large pea all the way up to the size of a quarter. All roses will produce these seedpods, and all parts of the flower and hip are edible. The besttasting rose hips come from the shrub rose or the “Rugosa” variety. When ripe, they have the tart taste of a crabapple, somewhat acidic, but with a cranberry flavor.

They have numerous uses and have actually been utilized for hundreds of years. Not only can they be eaten directly from the garden, but they can also be used for jams, jellies, syrups, teas, soups, wines and breads. They are also great for decorative purposes in dried arrangements and in various potpourris.

The best time to harvest these amazing items is during the fall season when they are bright in color and slightly soft to the touch, but firm. Make sure you only pick rose hips that have never been sprayed with a pesticide or herbicide when using them for consumption. Once harvested, these berries can be dried in an open-air condition for storing, or they can be used fresh. Place airdried hips in a sealed container if using them for later purposes or for teas.

Most of us are unaware of rose hips, as we usually tend to cut off the spent blooms of the rose after they have faded away to get additional blooms for the season. I practiced this technique for many years, until one season when I forgot and began to notice the seed pods that later formed. After further research, I found these to be quite beneficial for my own use in many different ways.

Currently, I deadhead the blooms until the end of July; after that I leave the spent flowers on the shrub to allow the rose hips to form and mature for picking in October.

When using these items for the purpose of tea, wine, syrup and jellies, the fruit is boiled whole to leach out all the nutrients into the juice that remains. For baked items, such as breads, puddings and cookies, make sure you remove the myriad of seeds inside the hips as these can be irritating to the taste and texture.

Eight fresh rose hips steeped in two cups of boiling water for 15 minutes will create a wonderful tea. Add a few hibiscus or rose petals during the steeping process with a touch of honey and you will have a treat that you will never forget along with a great deal of nutrition.

Rose hips contain a great source of vitamin C. Compared to an orange, the rose hips have 20 to 40 percent more vitamin C, 25 percent more iron, 25 times the vitamin A and up to 28 percent more calcium. They are also rich in the B-complex vitamins, vitamin E, manganese and bioflavonoids. Who would have guessed these “berries” would be such a powerhouse of nutrients?

Some studies have actually shown consuming rose hips aid in alleviating joint inflammation, stiffness and pain. Other studies have shown that they are useful in treatments with flu-like symptoms and urinary tract disorders. Many even indicate that they can protect against some cancers and cardiovascular disease. I am all for good foods that assist with good health.

If you try these amazing products from the garden, I would suggest you do a little research to find all of the many possibilities that exist. You may just find a new and intriguing use.

Alternatively, one could take the simple approach and invite a friend over for some relaxing conversation, a little camaraderie, and a refreshing pot of rose hip tea. Add some fresh-baked muffins to top the moment off right and we might find that we can experience just a little something that the Swedes have enjoyed for years. Good food, drink and company meld us all into the wonderful treasures of our gardens.