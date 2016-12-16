Major work completed on sensory garden

The sensory garden is a project of Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department, the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Committee and the Freedom Resource Center. Its purpose is to stimulate the senses of sight, smell, touch, taste and hearing using a variety of plants, said Joan Morris, a Beautification Committee member and project leader.

“We're excited that we are able to do this,” Morris said of the project. “We are a small group and everyone has pitched in with what they do best.”

The sensory garden is located on the east side of the 11-acre Solien-Denault Park near Hillcrest Municipal Golf Course. It will run along each side of a 300-by-5-foot concrete path that was completed in November, said Doug Hogan, director of Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department. The path cost $12,000 of the estimated $25,000 project total including in-kind donations.

Funding sources include $5,000 each from Jamestown Tourism and the Jamestown Community Foundation. Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation provided another $10,000.

The work started in June with two bridges on the main path getting repaired and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The signage will include Braille translation.

“We want to accommodate the entire community,” Hogan said.

James Valley Career and Technology Center students are building five benches and 24 raised planter boxes for the sensory garden, Hogan said. A picnic bench is being donated by Modern Woodmen of America, and local master gardeners may provide expertise and maintenance.

Paulette Ritter, co-chair of the Beautification Committee, said the naming rights for items within the park, including benches and planters, are underway.

Jamestown City Forester Sheri Steckler worked on the path layout and landscape design along with grant writing. The plant selection will focus on texture, color, scent and edibles, she said, with berry shrubs and flowers that attract birds and butterflies.

“We want to enhance and appeal to all senses,” Steckler said.

Pipestem Dam Manager Bob Martin, co-chair of the Beautification Committee, said he will help plant trees.

“We are going to meet in the near future to pick out specific plants and trees,” Martin said.

The sensory garden will be a destination point, Morris said. It will serve local communities and schools and is a benefit to the Anne Carlsen Center for its children and their families who visit, she said.

Hogan said gardens are not typically accessible to people with physical disabilities, and a sensory garden is designed for wheelchair access.

Other locations were considered, Hogan said, but the older tree canopy and peaceful setting of Solien-Denault Park stood out.

“This was an underutilized portion of the park,” he said.

Logan Adams, a neighbor of Solien-Denault Park, said he was contacted by project leaders to gauge feedback.

“The park is a well-kept secret in town and more people should come and enjoy it,” Adams said. “I said I loved the sensory garden plan and to go for it.”

Beth Dewald, director of the Freedom Resource Center in Jamestown, is on the park’s sensory review committee. She invited Jerry Christiansen, an accessibility specialist with Freedom Resource Center in Fargo, to consult on the sensory garden.

“I think it's a wonderful opportunity for our community and a learning experience for those either with or without a disability,” Dewald said.

Mary Lewis, a special education teacher at Anne Carlsen Center, maintains the school garden and solarium. She is certified with the Horticultural Therapy Institute in Denver.

The sensory garden creates a peaceful setting to relax with a diversity of plants, she said. It is an ideal space for people in the autism spectrum or with physical disabilities to access nature, she said.

Studies show relaxing in a natural environment helps lower blood pressure and produces positive physiological changes, she said. A sensory or therapeutic garden enhances the experience to another level, she said.