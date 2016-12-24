The tradition of trimming the tree

One of my greatest memories of the season is going out with the family to find that perfect Christmas tree to put up inside the house. We would trim the tree with the whole family carefully placing each ornament. Of course the kids got the lower portion while the parents got the higher parts. The younger ones also used to be able to go outside and seek out the perfect tumbleweed. This was used in the basement, and we used to be able to decorate it all by ourselves with small ornaments, but no lights. Every year this would be our little tradition. Not long ago I was just listening to someone else talking about decorating a tumbleweed during the season and it sparked that memory back to me.

The art of trimming the tree has been around since the 16th century where it first took place in Germany. Of course, at that time the trees were usually only about 4 to 5 feet tall and were decorated in dried fruits, nuts and baked cookies. Later this idea was taken up in London where ornaments were much more ornate. As this Christian tradition spread from one country to another, different ornament types were used in each culture. Poland decorated a great deal with birds, Japan decorated with paper ornaments, Sweden added the painted wooden decorations and delicately painted eggs were used in Czechoslovakia just to name a few. Trees never became large and expensive until the tradition arrived in the United States. Since then it has become a huge marketing campaign of commerce and trade starting as early as August in some areas for increased sales.

In today’s day and age, the Christmas tree goes up early and the decorating and shopping are completed oftentimes a month in advance. Always a mad rush to get everything done as there is always so much to do. When the trimming of the tree first came into the picture, the tree was set up and decorated on Christmas Eve as a family tradition to get ready for the celebration of the 12 days of Christmas. This was from Dec. 25-Jan. 6. I have to say, with anywhere from eight to 12 trees throughout my house, the decorating starts early and remains until the end of January. All of that work has to be enjoyed to its fullest.

In the beginning, candles were placed on the tree in small brackets and attached to the branches, only being lit when people were present for a short time in the evenings. With the later invention of electricity, these were replaced with strings of lights which also decreased the likelihood of fire. Rarely would a tree dry out when it was put up for only 12 days, but often they are up for longer than three weeks now which make them more likely to dry and become a hazard. Due diligence and prevention are best for keeping the home safe during this season of celebration and festivities.

There are many types of old traditions that were used in various countries also. One is the hiding of the Christmas pickle. The Christmas pickle is hidden on the Christmas tree late on Christmas Eve and it was up to the children to be the first to find it in the tree on Christmas morning for a special gift.

The legend of the spider and its webs came from early on. It was said in Germany that they wanted the animals to come into the home to enjoy the Christmas tree just as they did in the stable where Christ was born. Spiders were not allowed in the homes as they would spoil things inside, but one night the Christ child allowed them in while everyone was asleep. During the night they strung webs from one branch to the next and in the morning when everyone awoke, these webs became tinsel hanging from the trees to present a unique artwork.

Other things are added to the trees also, such as horns and angels to ward off evil spirits. Early on the angel became the symbol atop many of the trees for this reason. The other symbol was that of the star representing the star of Bethlehem.

On this holiday weekend, take a little time to sit back and absorb the true meaning of the season. It is not the season of gifts and living in excess, but rather it is the season of love and being close with friends and family that really make life worth living. Keep some of the old traditions alive in today’s world to keep that meaningful experience special. Happy holidays and a very merry Christmas to all.